‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo puts faith front and center

By Max Broennle FāVS News

Theresa Caputo has been a practicing spiritualist for more then 20 years.

She has appeared in live events, multiple TV series, including her most popular series “Long Island Medium,” a podcast and is touring the United States to give live readings for her audience. Now, she is revisiting Spokane, which she has done multiple times over the past decade.

“I just love the area, and, you know what, everyone loves attending the show,” Caputo said. “So as long as they’re gonna wanna come, I’m gonna keep coming back.”

Caputo will be performing 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, at the Fox Theater.

For Caputo, being a medium is about giving back to the people she interacts with. Through her fan club, Caputo donates thousands of dollars annually to various charities, from children’s hospitals to mental health advocates.

“I just wanna be able to know and to let people know that heaven and earth meet in the smallest moments, and that as grief changes us, a reminder that our faith is what carries us,” Caputo said. “Our loved ones’ love will never leave us.”

Caputo caters to an audience of both believers nd skeptics. One review from B105 Country said, “I left feeling grateful and absolutely loved the show. Love this type of stuff? Don’t miss it next time. Skeptic? I think you’d still enjoy it, too!”

When asked about how she reacts to critics of her profession, Caputo expressed how she turns away from people who discredit her.

“I don’t care if people believe in what I do,” she said. “People can say whatever they want about me if it makes them feel better about themselves to kind of diminish what I do or say that it’s not real. What I do has changed people’s lives in a positive way. It has given people their life back.”

Like other mediums, her live events include readings for various audience members and a spiritual experience that has the possibility of connecting audience members with their loved ones.

“She would walk around the room, through the rows of seats, providing as many messages as she could to those present for the two-and-a-half-hour show,” said a review from Cosmic Circus.

But Caputo, unlike other spiritualists, is also religious. She is a practicing Catholic who said it was difficult to accept her gift. After that struggle, she went on to say how she now feels comfortable combining her faith and gifts.

“I know for a fact that I only channel souls that walk in God’s white light,” she said.

Caputo puts her faith front and center in her work and life. She wrote the New York Times bestseller “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Life Changing Lessons from Heaven,” which includes spiritual guidance directly related to her faith.

Despite maintaining a two-yearlong wait list for readings, according to her website, people are always welcome to request a reading through the link provided.

Tickets for the live show can also be purchased online through foxtheater.org and range from $64 to $104 each.

This story was written in partnership with FāVS News, a nonprofit newsroom covering faith and values in the Inland Northwest.