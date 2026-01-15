MLK Jr. Day 2026: Events going on in Spokane

This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Spokane will begin on Sunday.

A commemoration service and celebration of King will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holy Temple Church of God in Christ on 806 W. Indiana Ave in Spokane.

The rally begins at 10 a.m. Monday morning at the Spokane Convention Center. A march will follow the rally, where the YWCA Spokane will gather at the Lt. Colonel Michael P. Anderson Astronaut statue to hand out signs. The march route is fairly short, according to a YWCA Spokane release.

There will also be a Resource Fair from 11-1:30 p.m. at the Spokane Convention Center. Folks can register for a table at the fair online.

The events on Monday are organized by the MLK Community Center’s Freda Gandy, who did not respond to requests for comment.