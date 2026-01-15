United Airlines adds flight from Spokane to Houston

United Airlines will be adding a nonstop flight from Spokane International Airport to Houston starting in May and ending in early August.

The flights from the Lilac City to George Bush Intercontinental Airport begin on May 23 and will operate through Aug. 8.

“This new route will not only connect travelers in Spokane and surrounding communities to Houston, but gives them one-stop connections to destinations in Latin America and around the world,” United’s Mark Weithofer said in a news release.

The flights will depart Spokane at 2 p.m. and arrive in Houston at 8:20 p.m. local time. The return flight leaves Houston at 9:30 a.m. and arrives in Spokane at 11:30 a.m.

The route also improves one-stop connections to Mexico City, Cancun, Monterrey, Belize and San Jose, Costa Rica, according to the news release.

“As the region’s gateway, we’re always working with carriers to grow connectivity to the markets we know our passengers want to go,” Dave Haring, CEO of Spokane Airports, said in the release. “And Houston – with its strong ties to Eastern Washington’s energy and research sectors, and easy connectivity to favorite destinations in Texas, Florida and Central and South America – has been a longtime focus for our team.”