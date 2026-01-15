Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew M. Butler, of Coeur d’Alene, and Ava A. Bennett, of Liberty Lake.

Michael J. Bloechl and Gage A. Morris, both of Spokane.

Shane C. Ruby and Ashley T. Marlow, both of Spokane.

Tyree J. Thompson and Emilee L. Graybeal, both of Spokane.

Hillary K. Yego and Ramona A. Kinds, both of Spokane Valley.

Clay G. Reyes and Kristen C. Gonzales Keopraseurt, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Taysia Jackson, restitution of premises.

Whitworth 30 LLC v. Courtney Roberds, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Carlos Luna, restitution of premises.

Roger O. Heuett v. Tamia Kimball, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Gail Nesbitt, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Eugene King, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Brian J. Beyers, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Michael M. Winterroth, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Elizabeth A. Alkana, restitution of premises.

Amy Luke, et al. v. Robert Rose, et al., restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Misty Fabrizio, restitution of premises.

Ogdon Way Apartments LLC v. Shadow Munde, restitution of premises.

Cindy Granly v. Travis R. Powell, complaint.

Gerald Hand v. Christine Hill and Shaylyne Paget, complaint.

Albert Boggs v. Douglas Hunt and ABC Inc. 1-10, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ball, Kelby A. and Perry, Gabriel M.

Hickman, Lisa M. and Tanner J.

Berglund, Sarah J. and Mason D.

Gordeyev, Yana and Roman V.

Arroyo, Luis A., Jr. and Jill R.

Ward, Scott H. and Kristi J.

McMullen, Kyle J. and Downard, Jennifer V.

Gray, Tyler J. and Christina L.

Wisinger, Kayla A. and Austin J.

Gitau, Ann N. and Kamanu, James N.

Johnson, Jacob T. and Luka, Abigail R.

Legal separations granted

Moberg, Nicki L. and John P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Kari Hillyard, also known as Keri M. Hillyard, 35; $500 restitution, 83 days in jail with credit given for 83 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Sean-Isaiah M. Rodriguez-Lopez, 23; 23 days in jail, after being found guilty of criminal mischief.

Peter G. Wilson, 32; $15 restitution, 33 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and order violation.

Jacob D. Figolah, 30; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft.

Starbuck H. Baer, 46; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Derek L. Erickson, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Raymie A. Santy, 30; $800 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft with intent to resell.

Robert W. Cline, 20; $1,510.19 restitution, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief.

Donnalee M. Ping, 60; 24 days in jail, after pleading guilty of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Paul E. Cook, 47; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Marty W. Pfeifer, Odessa; debts of $67,718.

Adam T. and April M. Russell, Airway Heights; debts of $93,408.

Yicel Garcia Mendez, Beberly; debts of $88,962.

Elizabeth Cornelio-Hernandez, Quincy; debts of $298,672.

Lye Xiong, Spokane; debts of $54,096.

Corey R. and Debra M. Blades, Moses Lake; debts of $535,285.

Jeffrey Santana-Perez, Moses Lake; debts of $67,123.

Paul DeHaan, Spokane; debts of $382,844.

Alger F. Hellard, Cheney; debts of $56,836.

Sheryl M. Johnson, Cheney; debts of $33,174.

Spencer A. Simmons, Tekoa; debts of $235,047.

Cheryl J. Scott-Salts, Ephrata; debts of $149,302.

Sarah Lund, Spokane; debts of $35,650.

Leo G. Bevier, Newport; debts of $75,108.

Kalyn V. Haraldson, Airway Heights; debts of $49,322.

Zachary S., Sr., and Brittany D. Howerton, Spokane Valley; debts of $378,767.

Wage-earner petitions

Jeremy J. and Tobi J. Bryan, Spokane; debts of $718,425.

John, Jr. and Amy Hoelzel, Colbert; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Roger D. Davis, 49; three days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Kendra M. Tonasket, 37; 30 days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Clifford R. Hill, 57; 80 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, first-degree negligent driving.

Joey S. Norisada, 56; 90 days in jail with credit given for three days served, 87 days in jail converted to 87 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and second-degree driving amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Christopher B. MacCannell, 59; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Asia M. McBride-Thompson, 20; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.