This day in history: How two Eastern Washington boys survived two weeks stranded on Mount Hood

Three teenage mountaineers, including two from the Walla Walla area, walked off Mount Hood after being trapped on the mountain by strong storms, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on Jan. 16, 1926. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Three teenage mountaineers, including two from the Walla Walla area, stumbled off Mount Hood after being trapped for two weeks by storms.

“We survived because we dug a snow cave and holed up during the storms,” one of the boys said.

They said more than 15 feet of snow fell over the two weeks.

One was an experienced climber who had once spent five days in a snow cave on Mount Rainier. Another boy’s father had taught wilderness survival at Walla Walla College.

They had brought enough high-energy food to get them through the ordeal, although they had to ration it.

In other news, Lawrence Edward Thompson, 27, pleaded innocent by reason of insanity during his arraignment.

He was accused of murdering his mother, sister and two young nephews at a home south of Spokane.

From 1926: A Spokane girl, 17, died after her coaster (sled) struck a tree stump on Country Club Road just past the city limits. She died of a broken neck.

Another rider on the sled, a 15-year-old girl, was in the hospital with back injuries.

Two other sledders were taken to the hospital in unrelated incidents. A 12-year-old boy hit a tree and suffered facial injuries, and a Spokane woman was treated for cuts after her coaster overturned on the Egan hill.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1919: The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, authorizing the prohibition of alcohol, is ratified by a majority of states.

1941: U.S. Vice Adm. Patrick Bellinger warns of an assault on Pearl Harbor.