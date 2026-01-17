Diagne gets first start, defense carries Gonzaga past Seattle U 71-50

SEATTLE – Three takeaways at the buzzer from Gonzaga’s 71-50 West Coast Conference win over Seattle U on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Another starting five

Without Graham Ike, who injured his right ankle late in Thursday’s game and sat out Saturday’s game, and Braden Huff, who missed his second straight game with a knee injury, the Zags unveiled yet another unique starting unit.

Their ninth starting lineup included the first career start from sophomore post Ismaila Diagne in place of Ike. The 7-footer joined Braeden Smith, Adam Miller, Emmanuel Innocenti and Jalen Warley.

Diagne became the 11th Zag to start at least one game. He only had two points in 14 first-half minutes, but he pulled down seven rebounds and he rejected a dunk attempt by Seattle U’s Austin Maurer. Diagne’s presence in the lane also appeared to bother several other close-range shots by the Redhawks.

Diagne picked up three fouls in 44 seconds early in the second half and went to the bench with four fouls. He finished with three points and eight rebounds.

An A for the D

Gonzaga’s offense was up and down throughout, but its defense was stellar most of the night.

Seattle U, despite size advantages on the interior against a GU lineup minus Ike and Huff, didn’t do much damage in the lane or on the boards.

The Zags utilized its edges in speed and quickness to force 18 turnovers, switch at most spots defensively and get out in transition.

Gonzaga dominated the glass 44-24 and only permitted seven second-chance points while scoring 14 in that category.

The Redhawks scored 65 points in regulation in an 80-72 loss to Gonzaga two weeks ago. They shot 36.1% from the field. In the rematch, Seattle was limited to 36% shooting again and a season-low 50 points.

Super Mario

Freshman point guard Mario Saint-Supery, who fell out of the starting lineup after the win over Oregon on Dec. 21, had perhaps his best game of the season, ideally timed with a short-handed roster.

Saint-Supery drained three momentum-shifting 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 20 points. His previous season high was 16 points against Southern Utah.

He made 7 of 10 shots, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers, and added four assists and two steals. He was solid defensively on Seattle guard Brayden Maldonado, who came in averaging a team-high 16 points and finished with just 12.