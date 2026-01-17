The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: FAU at Temple ESPNU

11 a.m.: Wichita State at USF ESPNU

2 p.m.: North Texas at Tulane ESPN2

3 p.m.: UTSA at Memphis ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Houston ESPN

4 p.m.: Washington State at San Francisco ESPN+

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: VCU at Richmond CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Louisville at NC State ESPN2

10 a.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma State Fox 28

10:30 a.m.: Duquesne at Rhode Island USA

11 a.m.: George Mason at Saint Joseph’s CBS Sports

11 a.m.: North Carolina at Florida State KSKN

Noon: LSU at Oklahoma ESPN2

1 p.m.: Maryland at UCLA NBC

Basketball, NBA G League

1 p.m.: Long Island Nets at Iowa Wolves NBA TV

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Laces at Rose truTV

5:45 p.m.: Phantom at Hive truTV

Football, NFL divisional round

Noon: Houston at New England ESPN / ABC

3:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Chicago NBC

Golf

8 a.m.: USGA: Latin America Amateur Championship ESPN2

11 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: Sony Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas NHL Network

Horse racing

11 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, EPL

6 a.m.: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton USA

8:30 a.m.: Everton at Aston Villa USA

Tennis

4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Volleyball

1 p.m.: Major League Volleyball: Orlando at Omaha CBS Sports

6 p.m.: College men: Loyola Chicago vs. UCLA in Phoenix ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Washington State at San Francisco 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, NFL divisional round

Noon: Houston at New England 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

3:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Chicago 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

All events subject to change