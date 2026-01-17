On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: FAU at Temple ESPNU
11 a.m.: Wichita State at USF ESPNU
2 p.m.: North Texas at Tulane ESPN2
3 p.m.: UTSA at Memphis ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Houston ESPN
4 p.m.: Washington State at San Francisco ESPN+
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: VCU at Richmond CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Louisville at NC State ESPN2
10 a.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma State Fox 28
10:30 a.m.: Duquesne at Rhode Island USA
11 a.m.: George Mason at Saint Joseph’s CBS Sports
11 a.m.: North Carolina at Florida State KSKN
Noon: LSU at Oklahoma ESPN2
1 p.m.: Maryland at UCLA NBC
Basketball, NBA G League
1 p.m.: Long Island Nets at Iowa Wolves NBA TV
Basketball, Unrivaled
4:30 p.m.: Laces at Rose truTV
5:45 p.m.: Phantom at Hive truTV
Football, NFL divisional round
Noon: Houston at New England ESPN / ABC
3:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Chicago NBC
Golf
8 a.m.: USGA: Latin America Amateur Championship ESPN2
11 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: Sony Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas NHL Network
Horse racing
11 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, EPL
6 a.m.: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton USA
8:30 a.m.: Everton at Aston Villa USA
Tennis
4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Volleyball
1 p.m.: Major League Volleyball: Orlando at Omaha CBS Sports
6 p.m.: College men: Loyola Chicago vs. UCLA in Phoenix ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Washington State at San Francisco 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, NFL divisional round
Noon: Houston at New England 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM
3:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Chicago 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM
All events subject to change