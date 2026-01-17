Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dwight L. Russ and Sheridan G. Griner, both of Spokane Valley.

Darrell R. McCoy and Josie C. Hill, both of Spokane Valley.

Abhilash Singh and Cathy J. Wright, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Pine Rock LLC v. Jose Pacheco, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Elisha Taylor, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Nicole Delrio, restitution of premises.

Mickie Lotze v. Patrick Murhy, restitution of premises.

Spokane Square LLC v. Charlene Peterschick, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Shad Barnhart, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Jaclynn Wilkening, money claimed owed.

Deer Creek Investors VII LLC v. Alysha Durham, et al., restitution of premises.

Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois v. Jeffrey Freeman, complaint for damages.

Central Investment Agency LLC v. Samantha Younce, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Tobikle Rilang, restitution of premises.

Northwest Association for Housing Affordability v. Esther Labrie, restitution of premises.

1 South Madelia LLC v. Xavian Rushing, restitution of premises.

Tristen Murrah v. Mt. Spokane Pediatrics PLLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Harris, Danelle M. and Lowell C., III

Teeter, Adrean and Naomi S.

Cutlip, Laurinda L. and Troy R.

Long, Katherine R. and Tristen T.

Avdeyenko, Sergey and Moyseyenko, Katsiaryna O.

Green, Alexis L. and Smith, James D.

Lauzon, Joni K. and John L.

Green Woods, Kali M. and Woods, Christian T. M.

Payne, Jennifer and Kenneth E.

Cervantes, Haylie R. and Anthony

Earl, Melissa M. and Ira L.

Luke, Anna E. and Elliot G.

Young, Amy N. and Howard C.

Riegle, Dale A. and Sandra S.

Hardan, Wes E. and Anne M.

McGrath, Elizabeth A. and Seth I.

Hagedorn, Shane L. and Polello, Michael L.

Lake, Jesse S. and Kathy A.

Talbot, Jessika N. and Breinholt, Garrett M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Charles P. Dimit, 39; $500 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

David P. Huff, 53; $15 restitution, 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

James W. Carson, 60; 12 months in jail, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while driving while intoxicated.

Andrew S. Forslof, 33; 12 months and one day in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Christina K. Chaffin, 51; $943.86 restitution, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Matthew S. McNeil, 52; 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Jose L. Vega, 39; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jennifer Gauthier, Spokane; debts of $46,098.

Ryan J. and Geneveva M. Valenzuela, Spokane; debts of $106,174.

Dylan C. Melton, Spokane Valley; debts of $28,215.

Paul C., Jr. and Tina A. McClearn, Greenacres; debts of $378,877.

Christine A. McMackin, Spokane; debts of $97,000.

Johnathan M. Dean, Spokane Valley; debts of $77,732.

Angela Petrini, Spokane; debts of $25,233.

Amyllia L. Johnson, Spokane Valley; debts of $82,847.

Blair Distributing, LLC, Spokane; debts of $220,474.

Jocelyn Ferrigno, Spokane Valley; debts of $101,185.

Ignacio F. and Veronica Gonzales, Moses Lake; debts of $449,518.

Karl R. Lewis, Spokane; debts of $482,980.

Samantha M. Hecla, Spokane Valley; debts of $42,403.

Dillon J. and Ivy J. Meine, Spokane; debts of $73,867.

Julie L. Jenkins, Spokane; debts of $71,055.

Timothy Y. and Dena L. Young, Harrington; debts of $501,914.

Zeyquan M. Gardner, Spokane; debts of $46,486.

Ashley M. Zieche, Medical Lake; debts of $107,492.

James L. Baker Farms, LLC, Moses Lake; debts not listed.

Wage-earner petitions

Donald E. Compton, Coulee City; debts not listed.

William M. Belieu, Spokane; debts of $312,458.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

David J. Hartman, 60; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Beau T. Jayroe, 52; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.