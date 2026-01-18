Bruce Springsteen speaks out on Renee Good shooting, slams ICE

By Chris Jordan Asbury Park Press

The Boss lowered the boom.

Bruce Springsteen criticized the Trump administration’s deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to Minneapolis and the fatal shooting by an ICE agent of Renee Good in comments at the Light of Day Winterfest main event show on Saturday, in New Jersey.

“I wrote this song as an ode to American possibility,” said Springsteen while introducing “The Promised Land.” “It was about a both beautiful but flawed country, that we are, and the country that we could be. Right now, we are living through incredibly critical ‌times. The United States, the ideals and the values for which it stood for the past 250 years, is being tested as it’s ‌never been in modern times.”

The audience broke into applause.

“Those values and ‌those ideals have never been as endangered as they are right now,” Springsteen said. “So as we gather tonight in this beautiful display of love and care and thoughtfulness and community, if you believe in democracy and liberty and believe the truth still matters, you must speak out and it’s worth ​fighting for.”

He continued, “If you believe in the power of the law and that ‌no one stands above it. If ⁠you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens. If you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered ‌for exercising your American right to protest, send a message to this president as the mayor of that city has said, ICE should get the f—- out of Minneapolis.”

More waves of cheers came from the audience. Springsteen’s comments echoed a ‌statement made by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey made after an ICE agent fatally shot Good, a 37-year-old woman. The Department of Homeland Security has said the agent acted in self-defense.

“This song is for you and the memory of a mother of three, American Renee Good,” said Springsteen, who then ‌played the opening notes of “The Promised ​Land” on ‌harmonica.

The Springsteen intro was similar to the Boss’ state of democracy speeches he gave during the E Street Band’s tour of Europe last year, which also criticized the Trump administration.

“In my home, the America I love — the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon ‌of hope and liberty for 250 years — is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration,” Springsteen previously said on stage in England.

President Donald Trump responded by attacking Springsteen on social media several times, including ​sharing a meme that depicted Trump hitting a golf ball and striking Springsteen, which knocks him down on stage. Speaking to Time magazine in September, Springsteen said he “absolutely couldn’t care less” what Trump thinks about him.

The Light of Day, which has been supported by Springsteen, raises funds and awareness in the fight against Parkinson’s ⁠and related diseases. In accordance with Light of Day history, Springsteen was not an announced ​artist at Saturday’s show, which included performances by Gary “U.S.” Bonds, Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie, ⁠Dramarama, Remember Jones, Fantastic Cat, Williams Honor, James Maddock, Joe D’Urso and Stone Caravan, Wille Nile and more.

