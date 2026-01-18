This day in history: Ground was broken on one of Spokane’s unique landmarks. Bootleggers’ secrets revealed

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Groundbreaking was scheduled later in the week for the distinctively shaped Spokane County Social and Health Services Center, which was intended to house all departments of the Spokane County Health District.

It had four bullet-shaped towers in each corner, which local critics dismissed as “silos.” Architect Warren C. Heylman said he “felt compelled” to defend the towers and said they contain “elevators, air-conditioning and ventilation equipment, allowing the central areas of the building to remain open.” It would become one of Heylman’s more controversial designs.

Today, the building is often considered an important – and unusual – achievement in Mid-Century Modern Architecture.

From 1926: Testimony in federal court described the secret system of supplying illegal booze in Spokane’s so-called “soft drink bars” and pool halls.

At the Garni Bar on Main Avenue, liquor was passed up to the bartender from the basement, through a hole in the floor behind the bar.

“When a customer stepped up to the bar, the bartender would ask, ’Scotch or moon?’ and upon getting an answer would shout through the hole and a bottle would be thrust up at him.”

When federal officers raided the place, they found owner Joe Wlatovich down in the basement, awaiting another order.