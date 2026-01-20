Inland Northwest RV Show kicks off Thursday

The show that reminds campers of warmer times kicks off Thursday at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

The 38th annual Inland Northwest RV Show will feature six dealers and hundreds of the latest versions of the most popular types of recreational vehicles.

While some walking is involved, the show will be all indoors at the fairgrounds, located at 404 N. Havana St. in Spokane Valley.

The show features everything from popup-trailers for small families up to massive buses decked out with every amenity from home.

For more information, visit www.spokanervshow.com