Inland Northwest RV Show kicks off Thursday

Rodger Smith of Nine Mile checks out a 24-foot-long motor home at the 37th annual Inland Northwest RV Show at the Spokane County Fair &amp; Expo Center on January 23, 2025. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Revie)
By Thomas Clouse tomc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5495

The show that reminds campers of warmer times kicks off Thursday at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

The 38th annual Inland Northwest RV Show will feature six dealers and hundreds of the latest versions of the most popular types of recreational vehicles.

While some walking is involved, the show will be all indoors at the fairgrounds, located at 404 N. Havana St. in Spokane Valley.

The show features everything from popup-trailers for small families up to massive buses decked out with every amenity from home.

For more information, visit www.spokanervshow.com