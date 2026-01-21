Macy’s laying off over 1,000 workers, ‘simplifying’ operations

By Saleen Martin USA TODAY

Macy’s is closing multiple Connecticut facilities and laying off over 1,000 workers in an effort to simplify the company’s operations, per an online notice filed with the state’s Department of Labor and a statement from the retailer.

Macy’s confirmed to USA TODAY on Jan. 21 that the New York City-headquartered company is closing facilities in South Windsor and Cheshire “as part of our ongoing work to modernize our supply chain to better serve customers, while simplifying how we operate.”

Closures will begin in March, and most of the employees being laid off are at the ‌Cheshire location, including 485 fulfillment associates, 193 power equipment operators and 72 inventory control and quality assurance workers.

According to the notice shared on the ‌Connecticut Department of Labor’s website, Macy’s first told employees about the ‌closures on Jan. 12. The department store chain said it plans to give laid-off employees information about transfer opportunities to open positions in nearby Macy’s locations.

Macy’s website states that the company has 424 locations, 21 small-format locations and five Macy’s Backstage locations, which sell discounted items. Earlier this month, the department store ​company said that it would be closing 14 stores in 12 states.

Here’s what ‌we know about the closures so far.

Macy’s ⁠layoffs begin in less than two months

Macy’s said in a notice to the Connecticut Department of Labor and South Windsor Mayor Audrey Delnicki on Jan. 12 that one of ‌the upcoming closures includes the Macy’s South Windsor Distribution Center, located about 8 miles northeast of Hartford.

The permanent closure and 57 layoffs from the location will become official on March 14, 2026, the company said. Of the layoffs, 20 employees are warehouse ‌associates. Other impacted workers include warehouse leads, scanning equipment operators, security specialists and other positions.

Small number of workers will stay employed until April 2027 to close up shop

In a Jan. 13 notice to the Connecticut Department of Labor and Cheshire Mayor Peter Talbot, Macy’s said it is closing its Macy’s ‌Cheshire Fulfillment Center. The center is composed ​of two ‌locations in Cheshire, about 18 miles northeast of New Haven.

Approximately 993 jobs will be eliminated permanently in the move, Macy’s said in the notice. Closures at the Cheshire facilities will occur in groups based on position:

Night Operations and Talent Acquisition – March 14, 2026

Two workers providing services to Bloomingdale’s Photo ‌Studio – March 14 to March 26, 2026

Weekend Part-Time Operations – April 4, 2026

Day Part-Time Operations – April 4, 2026

Weekend Full-Time Operations – Aug. 1, 2026

Day Full Time-Operations – Aug. 29, 2026

Maintenance and Asset Protection – Aug. 29, 2026 (a small number of these workers will ​remain employed until April 16, 2027, to handle the decommissioning or equipment removal process).

Between a previous October announcement and this month’s notices of layoffs, Macy’s has announced plans to eliminate 1,156 jobs at its Connecticut facilities.

Full lists of roles that have or will be eliminated at each location are available at:

Macy’s Cheshire Fulfillment Center

Macy’s South Windsor ⁠Distribution Center

“We are grateful to have been a part of these communities and appreciate the important ​role each facility and its colleagues have played in supporting our customers over the years,” Macy’s ⁠said in its statement to USA TODAY on Jan. 21.