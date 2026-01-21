Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zachary V. Sherick and Cecilia A. Baird, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas J. Corkery and Marissa M. Socha, both of Spokane Valley.

David C. Alcala and Amanda M. Apele, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Christopher D. Dirkers and Rachel Njoroge, both of Spokane.

Darren W. Smith and Aimee C. Crouse, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Joseph Lythgoe-Hilliard, et al., property damages.

Harland D. Douglass Trust v. Jeff Jorimle, et al., restitution of premises.

Bunker Properties Inc v. Rick Kelly, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Jacob D. Pilkington, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Kenneth W. Nambalu, restitution of premises.

Kathy Smithers v. Heidi Schoenwald, complaint for damages.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Joseph Lythgoe-Hilliard and Bradley Hilliard-Lythgoe, complaint for breach of lease and damages.

Nicholas Rowley v. KKN Inc., GWC Warranty Corporation and American Bankers Insurance Co. of Florida, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Benson, James P. and Amy M.

Miller, James T. and Karen L.

Sodergren, Michael D. and Dena K.

Funkhouser-O’Brien, Lisa M. and O’Brien, Michael P.

Robinson, Maurya R. and Cosmo D.

Vierling, Kaitlyn D. and Corey J.

Steele, Natalie R. and Dylan L.

Psarudakis, Renee A. and Roeder, Austin T.

Alexander, Kayla and Connor

Prewitt, Martal and Cassandra L.

Wolfrum, Kristine L. and Hicks, Steven M.

Brewer, Natasha A. and Christopher C.

Miller, Heather C. and Zane E.

Kraut, John P. and Jacqueline H.

Claire, Craig and Lori

Van Vleck, Melissa and Aaron

Coschere, Thomas M., Jr. and Grace E.

Legal separations granted

Alexander, Kayla and Connor

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Pavel S. Aleksandrov, 41; one day in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Dennis W. Coffey, 28; 60 days in jail, lewd conduct.

Kameron M. Earnshaw, 24; four days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Torian D. Hence, 36; 20 days in jail, obstructing access to public property, unauthorized camping on public property and making a false statement to a public servant.

Jennifer L. Lawrence, 36; 17 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jermaine Lisenby, 46; 16 days in jail, malicious mischief of property.

Joshua D. McCord, 38; 33 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Diego R. Miriacalluccie, 26; 16 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Exavier E. Williams, 21; 30 days in jail, hit and run of an unattended vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Terrance C. L. Winfrey, 23; 45 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, possession of a dangerous weapon, obstructing access to public property and unauthorized camping on public property.