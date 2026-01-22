Idaho beats Sacramento State despite inefficient shooting

From staff reports

SACRAMENTO – Idaho struggled through an inefficient shooting night, but leaned on free throws and rebounding to build a lead, then withstood a late rally from Sacramento State.

The Vandals won 62-55 on Thursday in a Big Sky matchup at Hornet Pavilion despite shooting a season-low 27.7% from the field.

Idaho (14-5, 5-1 Big Sky) used a small surge to take an 11-point lead in the second quarter and preserved a lead of at least seven points until the Hornets (9-10, 3-3) closed the gap to three points with under three minutes left in the game, but the Vandals held Sacramento State to one made field goal the rest of the way.

The Vandals shot 18 of 65 from the field and 5 of 19 on 3s, but went 21 of 32 from the foul line and outrebounded the Hornets 59-35 (26-10 offensively).

Guards Hope Hassmann (11 points) and Ana Pinheiro (10), and post Lorena Barbosa (10) led Idaho.