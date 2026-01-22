Spokane Civic Theatre’s ‘Emma’ flips the script on matchmaking tale

By Audrey Overstreet For The Spokesman-Review

Tickets: $40 general; $35 senior/military; $20 students ages 5-25; not recommended for children under age 10; children under age 5 will not be admitted; online at spokanecivictheatre.org or at the Box Office

Contrary to what social media trends might imply, the #Trad-Wife movement has been around for ages. Aspiring to fit oneself into a traditional female role has been the burden of countless fictional characters of the past, such as Emma from Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, written more than 200 years ago.

Modern-day playwright Kate Hamill has cracked open a treasure chest of contemporary issues and comedic riches in her 2022 stage version of Emma, opening Friday at the Spokane Civic Theatre. The play runs on the Main Stage through Feb. 8.

Austen’s story of would-be matchmaker Emma Woodhouse, who notoriously mistakes just exactly who is most suitable to marry whom, has become familiar to movie fans over the years through comedic performances by Gwyneth Paltrow (1996), Anya Taylor Joy (2020), and even Alicia Silverstone (1995’s “Clueless”).

So when Hamill put pen to paper to write her version of Emma, she made sure not to watch any of the earlier adaptations, lest she be influenced, according to an interview she gave to the Twin Cities Arts Reader. Hamill instead stuck to the original novel, which was a huge hit when published back in 1815.

“When I re-read the novel, I really saw an opportunity to make a spiky, brilliant, exciting heroine who’s got tons of potential, tons of energy … but is not allowed to work due to the constraints of her time,” Hamill told the Reader. “She’s got all of this energy, all of this talent – and nowhere to put it. When you’ve got lots of energy going in the wrong direction, that’s a screwball comedy – and I thought: That’s the play.”

Hamill is known for zany comedies, and for leaning into the feminist perspective in all her adaptations. Spokane Civic cast member Jocelyn Caughlan, who plays the title role, picked up on Emma’s struggle with her upper crust English society’s restrictions right away.

“The story of Emma explores Emma’s sense of uselessness in a world that withholds equality from women,” said Caughlan, 24, who graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in theater last year. “For example, there is a monologue where (I) ask, ‘Why have I been given a mind, only to waste it, wiling away my time in little unhappy nothings? What is the point of educating a lady if the most we can aspire to is making marriages for all our days!?’”

“Making marriages” is the precise talent Emma believes herself to be most expert at. Her overconfidence at matchmaking turns into all manner of folly for herself, and her friends and family, played by Chris Jensen, Jared Martin, Patrick McHenry-Kroetch, Mary Ormsby, Emily Shick, Phoenix Tage, Dawn Taylor-Reinhardt and Danica Wytcherley.

Emma pours her idle hours into finding the perfect courtship for her newest protege, the young and naïve Harriet Smith, played by recent North Central High School graduate, 18-year-old Brenna White.

“An interesting discovery that I have made about (my character) Harriet is that she is actually smarter than she seems,” White said. “Harriet may be easily influenced by Emma, but, when she is surrounded by people who aren’t pulling her strings and are staying in their own lane, she is much more aware and intuitive.”

That arc from self-righteous ignorance to humble self-awareness is hard-earned, and hilarious to watch. “The main thing I hope audiences take away from this play is the importance of self-realization,” White said. “Also, it’s very funny!”

Adding to the humor are modern touches, such as occasional breaks in the “fourth wall,” an anachronistic color scheme, pop culture references and fun music (think the TV series “Bridgerton”).

“I think ‘Emma’ is mostly about having a lot of knowledge about the world, but not necessarily about yourself,” said Heather McHenry-Kroetch, who is directing the play. “Austen didn’t make her protagonist the most perfect or likable character. She kind of flipped that a little bit and gave Emma more depth and gave her the chance to explore and learn.”