Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Scott E. Larson and Brianna N. Freeman, both of Spokane.

Mason A. Rabe and Joyce H. Borja, both of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Peter L. Arthur and Kristi A. Gotzian, both of Spokane.

Dustin A. Neiman and Tristin A. Roy, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Abraham Silas, restitution of premises.

James Hendrix, et al. v. James Patten, et al., seeking quiet title.

Dashmesh Transport LLC v. Mataya D. Jackson, complaint for damages.

Matthew Scott, Kari Scott, Brent Parrish and Tamie Parrish v. Red Fox Ridge Homeowners Association, Patrick Harris and Sara Harris, complaint.

Alexiel Proxy v. Geoffrey Stiller, MD, PS, complaint.

Manufactured Housing Communities of Wash. v. State of Wash., complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kirsch, Linda B. and Michael

Hunter, Shane P. and Zhang, Xiaoshu

Nelson, Nicole R. and Leyburn, Chad A.

Dorman, Robert J. and Katrinka A.

Kaboi, Festus M. and Ostwinkle, Elsie M.

Hall, Makenzie K. and Jacob M.

Roetcisoender, William and Brittany

Sutton-Powers, Jaime and Powers, Steven

Steel, Dawn T. and Trent C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Roderick D. White, 58; $15 restitution, 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after being found guilty to order violation.

Ashley B. Orne, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Scott A. Cahill, 54; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft.

Tabitha D. Denton, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Owen J. Neeson-Graham, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Heather A. Bentz, 38; five days in jail converted to two days of community service, third-degree theft.

Matthew R. Blye, 39; 90 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Devon P. Boeving, 33; 60 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Michael P. Brackett, 34; 45 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jacob S. Brooks, 28; 45 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Eric S. Buck, 46; 12 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Dustin A. Coulter, 37; 36 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jeremia M. Evans, 47; 90 days in jail, possession of a dangerous weapon and making a false statement to a public servant.

Clayton T. Frantz, 30; nine days in jail, third-degree driving while intoxicated.

Maria J. Green, 27; 27 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, hit and run of an attended vehicle and third-degree theft.

Tatum J. Kimble, 44; 12 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Shelby M. Lamphier, 40; seven days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Christopher A. Landis, 37; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jared K. Lochridge, 32; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree malicious mischief.

Daniel E. Morgan, 47; four days in jail, protection order violation.

Constance N. Mullins, 39; two days in jail, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Dora R. Slater, 42; 90 days in jail converted to 85 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Trey W. Smith, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christopher D. Weaver, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Rudolfo Valles, Jr., 70; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor.