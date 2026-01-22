Where Mariners prospects rank in 2026 Baseball America Top 100 list

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – In the lean years of the early 2000s, the Mariners were lucky to have one or two players crack any top 100 prospect list. In recent years, with better drafting and a reworked player development system, they’ve consistently put at least three or four players on those same lists of rankings.

Going into the 2026 season, the M’s had four players named to Baseball America’s preseason top 100 prospects.

The longtime baseball publication released its much-anticipated list along with other content as part of its prospect preview for 2026 on Wednesday morning.

A year ago, the Mariners had seven players crack BA’s top 100. But with Cole Young no longer considered a prospect, catcher Harry Ford traded to the Nationals and some level of regression, the Mariners had an expected decrease in their prospect presence.

The White Sox, Guardians and Mets each had six players in the Top 100, while the Orioles, Marlins and Brewers had five each. By contrast, the Astros didn’t have a prospect in the Top 100, the Angels had one and the Rangers had two.

Headlining the quartet of Mariners prospects is shortstop Colt Emerson, who was ranked No. 7 overall – up from No. 16 to start last season.

Following a strong 2025 season that saw him go from High-A Modesto to Double-A Arkansas and finish the season with Triple-A Tacoma, Emerson was going to only move up in the rankings.

In 130 combined games at the minor league level last season, he posted a .285/.383/.458 slash line with 28 doubles, six triples, 16 homers, 78 RBI, 14 stolen bases, 71 walks and 105 strikeouts.

Mariners first-round pick and former LSU star Kade Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick in 2025, was slotted at No. 25 in the Top 100 despite not throwing a professional pitch last season. Anderson was considered the best lefty in last year’s draft. He is highly polished and has the ability to progress through the Mariners’ system quickly; though, he will be working on an innings limit this season.

Outfielder Lazaro Montes moves up from No. 97 in last year’s preseason list to No. 56. He will likely start the season at Double-A Arkansas after finishing up the 2025 season in Little Rock. He has the most raw power of any player in the Mariners’ system, combining to hit 32 homers between High-A Everett and Arkansas.

Right-hander Ryan Sloan debuts on the preseason list at No. 60 after a solid first professional season. While Anderson is higher on this list, there are many scouts who believe Sloan, who turns 20 on Jan. 29, might be Seattle’s best overall pitching prospect with the highest ceiling.

The Mariners had two players fall out of the Top 100. Michael Arroyo was No. 77 on the list last year and was listed in Baseball America’s 20 players that just missed the Top 100. While Arroyo has shown he can hit, he doesn’t have a true position. He’s a below-average second baseman defensively and is blocked by Young. The Mariners are working to convert him to left field this season.

Outfielder Jonny Farmelo, who was ranked No. 70 to start last season, didn’t make the list. After his 2024 campaign was cut short by season-ending knee surgery, he returned to the field in April. But just as he was starting to heat up, a stress reaction in his ribs in late May forced him to the injured list for more than two months. He looked tentative upon his return but did rebound for a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League.

Shortstop Felnin Celesten, who was ranked No. 89 to start last season, also didn’t make the list in 2026. Celesten has also battled injuries since signing as the Mariners’ top international free agent in 2024. He is expected to start the season with High-A Everett.