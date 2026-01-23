Guard Ryan Beasley commanding more defensive attention this season as USF’s leading scorer | Key matchup

They don’t share many of the same characteristics on the court, but Gonzaga forward Graham Ike and San Francisco guard Ryan Beasley have a few things in common heading into Saturday’s matchup between the Bulldogs and Dons at McCarthey Athletic Center (5 p.m., CBSSN).

Both are veteran captains that command tons of respect, and plenty of attention on the scouting report, from every coaching staff in the West Coast Conference.

Both lead their team in scoring – Ike at 18.1 points for Gonzaga, Beasley at 14.2 for San Francisco.

Both have also experienced recent ankle pain that could weigh heavily into whether the Zags or Dons emerge with a victory in the first of two meetings between longtime WCC foes.

Ike’s been sidelined with right ankle soreness in Gonzaga’s last two games against Seattle U and Pepperdine. Beasley’s played through what USF coach Chris Gerlufsen called a “bum ankle,” scoring 28 points with 13 assists but making just 37% (9 of 24) of his shots against Saint Mary’s and Washington State.

“Ryan needs some rest,” Gerlufsen said last Saturday. “He’s been playing on a bum ankle, but never complains or says boo about.”

Ike hasn’t flown under the radar since he arrived at Wyoming as a freshman and the Dons are probably anticipating a scenario in which the forward returns to the court Saturday. Gonzaga coach Mark Few listed him as “day to day” after the team’s 84-60 win over Pepperdine.

Beasley isn’t catching anybody by surprise these days after playing behind high-scoring USF guards Malik Thomas and Marcus Williams the last two seasons. The 5-foot-11 native of San Ramon, California, likely gained confidence from a 29-point showing against WSU in the 2025 WCC tournament and recently set a new career high with 31 points on 11 of 25 shooting in USF’s 84-82 double-overtime loss to Loyola Marymount.

“Beasley has always been such a great little player,” Few said Wednesday. “Now he’s getting extended minutes and extended opportunities and really flourishing with that.”

The former WCC Freshman of the Year has experienced ups and downs with his 3-point shooting this season, going through a three-game WCC stretch where he made 1 of 11 shots from behind the arc. Beasley’s been better of late, connecting on 8 of 20 against LMU, Saint Mary’s and WSU.

Gonzaga point guards Braeden Smith and Mario Saint-Supery will have to keep up with the nimble Beasley on Saturday and make sure they don’t lose him from the 3-point line. Including the 44 minutes he played in the double-overtime game against LMU, Beasley’s averaged 35.7 minutes during WCC play.

He’s scored at least 10 points in USF’s last eight games, so while it’s unlikely the Zags contain him to single digits, keeping Beasley’s efficiency numbers down is a realistic goal. The guard has made 50% from the field just twice in WCC play, shooting 31% or lower in three games.