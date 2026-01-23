On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
AAuto racing
10:30 a.m.: IMSA SportsCar Championship at Daytona NBC
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: Ole Miss at Kentucky ESPN
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Duke KSKN
9 a.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota FS1
9 a.m.: Maryland at Michigan State CBS
9 a.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPN2
9 a.m.: NC State at Pittsburgh ESPNU
9:30 a.m.: Villanova at UConn Fox 28
9:30 a.m.: Georgetown at Providence TNT
10:30 a.m.: St. John’s at Xavier truTV
10:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports
11 a.m.: West Virginia at Arizona CBS
11 a.m.: Houston at Texas Tech ESPN
11 a.m.: Yale at Pennsylvania ESPNU
11 a.m.: Chattanooga at Samford ESPNEWS
11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Missouri ESPN2
11 a.m.: Dayton at Saint Joseph’s CBS Sports
11:15 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville KSKN
Noon: Illinois at Purdue Fox 28
Noon: Richmond at George Washington USA
Noon: Iowa State at Oklahoma State NBC Sports
1 p.m.: Auburn at Florida ESPN
1 p.m.: Murray State at Northern Iowa CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Memphis at Wichita State ESPN2
1 p.m.: Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU
1 p.m.: San Diego State at UNLV CBS
2 p.m.: VCU at Davidson USA
2 p.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul truTV
2 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho ESPN+
2 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
2:30 p.m.: Utah at BYU Fox 28
3 p.m.: Pepperdine at Washington State ESPN+
3 p.m.: TCU at Baylor ESPN
3 p.m.: Northwestern at UCLA FS1
5 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State Fox 28
5 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico FS1
5:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama ESPN
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arizona State CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
8 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Villanova at St. John’s FS1
1 p.m.: Arizona at Iowa State FS1
2 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State ESPN+
2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
Noon: New York at Philadelphia ABC
2:30 p.m.: Golden State at Minnesota ABC
5:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas ABC
Basketball, Unrivaled
4:30 p.m.: Breeze at Lunar Owls truTV
5:45 p.m.: Laces at Hive truTV
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: The American Express NBC
4 p.m.: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf
11 p.m.: DP World Tour: Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Montreal at Boston NHL Network
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Kamloops at Spokane Victory+
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: Pegasus World Cup NBC
Soccer, club men
4:30 a.m.: EFLC: Preston N. End at Middlesbrough CBS Sports
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Sunderland at West Ham United USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Burnley USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at Manchester City NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth USA
Tennis
4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Track and field
11:30 a.m.: New Balance Indoor Grand Prix NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Sacramento St. at Eastern Wash. 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Pepperdine at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
5 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM
All events subject to change