The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
21°F
Current Conditions
Mist
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

AAuto racing

10:30 a.m.: IMSA SportsCar Championship at Daytona NBC

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: Ole Miss at Kentucky ESPN

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Duke KSKN

9 a.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota FS1

9 a.m.: Maryland at Michigan State CBS

9 a.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPN2

9 a.m.: NC State at Pittsburgh ESPNU

9:30 a.m.: Villanova at UConn Fox 28

9:30 a.m.: Georgetown at Providence TNT

10:30 a.m.: St. John’s at Xavier truTV

10:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports

11 a.m.: West Virginia at Arizona CBS

11 a.m.: Houston at Texas Tech ESPN

11 a.m.: Yale at Pennsylvania ESPNU

11 a.m.: Chattanooga at Samford ESPNEWS

11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Missouri ESPN2

11 a.m.: Dayton at Saint Joseph’s CBS Sports

11:15 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville KSKN

Noon: Illinois at Purdue Fox 28

Noon: Richmond at George Washington USA

Noon: Iowa State at Oklahoma State NBC Sports

1 p.m.: Auburn at Florida ESPN

1 p.m.: Murray State at Northern Iowa CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Memphis at Wichita State ESPN2

1 p.m.: Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU

1 p.m.: San Diego State at UNLV CBS

2 p.m.: VCU at Davidson USA

2 p.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul truTV

2 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho ESPN+

2 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington ESPN+

2:30 p.m.: Utah at BYU Fox 28

3 p.m.: Pepperdine at Washington State ESPN+

3 p.m.: TCU at Baylor ESPN

3 p.m.: Northwestern at UCLA FS1

5 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State Fox 28

5 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico FS1

5:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama ESPN

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arizona State CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

8 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Villanova at St. John’s FS1

1 p.m.: Arizona at Iowa State FS1

2 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State ESPN+

2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

Noon: New York at Philadelphia ABC

2:30 p.m.: Golden State at Minnesota ABC

5:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas ABC

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Breeze at Lunar Owls truTV

5:45 p.m.: Laces at Hive truTV

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: The American Express NBC

4 p.m.: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf

11 p.m.: DP World Tour: Dubai Desert Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Montreal at Boston NHL Network

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Kamloops at Spokane Victory+

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: Pegasus World Cup NBC

Soccer, club men

4:30 a.m.: EFLC: Preston N. End at Middlesbrough CBS Sports

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Sunderland at West Ham United USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Burnley USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at Manchester City NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth USA

Tennis

4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Track and field

11:30 a.m.: New Balance Indoor Grand Prix NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Sacramento St. at Eastern Wash. 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Pepperdine at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

5 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM

All events subject to change