The Dirt: Apartments planned for Hillyard

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

On a vacant lot in the heart of the Hillyard Neighborhood, developers are looking to build a 29-unit apartment building, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The project, named the Great Northern Flats, is planned for 4747 N. Haven St. Located at the northwest corner of Wellesley Avenue and Haven Street, the building is planned to be three stories tall and include about 23,000 square feet of space.

Plans were submitted as part of the predevelopment process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought.

The estimated cost of the project is $4 million, submitted plans show.

The site is owned by David Guthrie, Greg Mahue and John Ball, according to Spokane County property records.

Guthrie works as a real estate consultant at Guthrie and Associates Inc.

He previously worked as the executive director of the Northwest Public Development Authority, a city-county partnership focused on revitalizing northeast Spokane, especially the Hillyard area.

Guthrie could not be reached last week to discuss the project.

Pondera Architecture, based in Spokane, designed the building. No general contractor has yet been named.

Warehouse planned

for Hillyard

A construction permit application has been submitted to the city of Spokane for a large warehouse and distribution facility west of the Esmeralda Golf Course.

The application was submitted by officials from Dothan, Alabama-based AAA Cooper Transportation, an international trucking solutions provider, according to its website.

The firm purchased the vacant 10-acre site, located at 3951 E. Garland Ave., in June for $3.334 million, according to Spokane County property records.

The proposed project includes constructing a 25,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building and an attached 4,600-square-foot office. Additional site work includes laying an asphalt parking lot, plans show.

At the southeast intersection of Greene Street and Rockwell Avenue, the site sits just west of Esmeralda Golf Course and immediately east of the North Spokane Corridor.

The estimated cost to develop the property is $14 million, the application states.

The permit application was submitted by Brett Biedenbender of Cooper Transportation, who could not be reached last week for comment.

Mollenkopf Design Group, based in Nashville, Tennessee designed the project. No general contractor has been named yet.

Butcher shop planned for

Division Street

A change of use permit application has been submitted to the city of Spokane for a property that currently houses Angie’s Tacos, a food truck vendor known for frequenting the Garland District.

Angie’s leased the space, located at 3616 N. Division St., beginning in June, according to a social media post from the restaurant owners.

Now, plans have been submitted for a deli and butcher shop to share the space.

According to the application, just 262 square feet of space will make up the butcher shop.

To be named Alberto’s Butcher, the operation will require a $100,000 remodel of the building that was previously used as storage.

Plans were submitted by Antonion Lopez, who could not immediately be reached for comment last week.

No contractors have yet been named.