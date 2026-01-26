Chris Madel ends GOP bid for governor, says he can’t support federal ‘retribution’ against Minnesota

By Ryan Faircloth Minnesota Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — Republican Chris Madel made a stunning exit from the Minnesota governor’s race on Jan. 26, saying he cannot support the national GOP’s “stated retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so.”

In a surprise video announcement, the Minneapolis attorney said he supported the originally stated goals of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s operation in Minnesota, including the deportation of undocumented immigrants with serious criminal records, but the effort has “expanded far beyond its stated focus on true public safety threats.”

“United States citizens, particularly those of color, live in fear. United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship. That’s wrong,” Madel said.

Madel, who launched his campaign on Dec. 1, quickly rose from a relative political unknown to a top contender for the GOP nomination. He won over many GOP activists with the communication skills he developed as a trial attorney and his status as a political outsider. He was consistently finishing in the top three in straw polls of GOP activists, in a crowded field of about a dozen candidates for governor.

His comments come as some other Republicans in Minnesota and Washington have started to distance themselves from the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in the state. Madel said ICE’s Operation Metro Surge will be a political liability for any candidate running statewide this fall.

“National Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota,” he said.

Madel said it’s unconstitutional to weaponize criminal investigations against political opponents and for ICE to raid homes with only a civil warrant.

He launched his campaign for governor as a staunch defender of law enforcement and had recently provided legal counsel to Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

“I do this because I believe the Constitutional right to counsel is sacrosanct,” he said in his video.

He said he had read about and spoken to many U.S. citizens who were detained by ICE in Minnesota “due to the color of their skin,” including several law enforcement officers who had been pulled over by federal immigration agents on pretextual stops.

“Driving while Hispanic is not a crime,” he said. “Neither is driving while Asian.”

At the end of the day, Madel said, “I have to look my daughters in the eye and tell them, ‘I believe I did what was right.’ And I am doing that today.”

Other GOP candidates for governor have largely stood behind ICE and the Trump administration, even after the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota as well as numerous videos of violent arrests.

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, a Cold Spring Republican who’s running for governor, called for “leadership at all levels of government to turn down the temperature” after the killing of Pretti. Her statement also included what appeared to be a swipe at Democrats including Gov. Tim Walz.

“Unfortunately, there are still too many political leaders urging direct confrontation including the attempted disruption of law enforcement operations,” Demuth said.

Walz has encouraged Minnesotans to protest peacefully and record encounters with ICE agents.

Madel said he’s proud of the campaign he ran. He said he chose to run because he believes Minnesota has “lost its way,” with rampant fraud, unsafe streets, a lagging education system and “absurdly high” taxes.

While he called ICE’s Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota an “unmitigated disaster,” Madel also said he believes President Donald Trump deserves credit for many things, such as brokering a ceasefire in Gaza, getting NATO countries to increase their defense spending and proposing a 10% cap on credit card interest.

“Many unfairly do not provide the president with nearly enough credit,” he said.

Madel said that Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s anticipated run for governor had nothing to do with his decision to end his campaign.

“Believe me, if I could reach into my pocket and pull out the necessary many millions of dollars to run as an independent, I would,” Madel said. “But again, reality guides my decision.”

He thanked his supporters and said he would return “every penny” contributed to his campaign back to donors.

“I will never forget your help, your encouragement and your service,” Madel said.