Poachers face 700 criminal charges for taking 300K pounds of catfish

Kentucky wildlife authorities have identified 25 individuals that will be charged in connection with the illegal commercial harvest and sale of catfish from public waters, along with the unlawful operation of pay lakes across Kentucky.

In the most significant case of illegal wildlife harvesting and distribution in recent state history, a network of commercial fishermen faces more than 700 criminal charges, including 100 felony counts, for illegally taking 300,000 pounds of catfish, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources announced.

A 10-month investigation called “Operation River Raid” covered Livingston, Marshall, Boyd, Bath, Lawrence and Powell counties and involved multiple agencies with investigators using surveillance, intelligence sharing and field inspections.

The defendants are alleged to have failed to report the harvest of more than 300,000 pounds of catfish in violation of Kentucky law.

“Officials believe the illegal activity involved harvesting catfish from public waterways and transporting them for sale to unregulated or illegally operated pay lakes,” Fish and Wildlife Resources stated in its news release. “This ⁠practice not only violates state law but also harms fish populations and lawful businesses, and it threatens the long-term sustainability of Kentucky’s natural resources.”

Dave Dreves, director of the Fisheries Division, stated, “A critical piece of information to properly manage any fishery is accurate harvest rates. That is why commercial fishers are required to report their harvest each month. This egregious underreporting undermines our ability to properly monitor catfish populations, especially trophy catfish.”

Charges are pending as investigators continue reviewing evidence and case materials. Specific names and details are being withheld until court proceedings are underway.

“This case reflects our commitment to safeguarding Kentucky’s natural resources,” said Col. Jeremy McQueary, director of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement Division. “Illegal commercialization of wildlife – especially through the exploitation of native fish populations – undermines conservation efforts and lawful recreation. We will not tolerate it.”

Added Maj. David Marques, assistant director for the Law Enforcement Division, “This case sends a strong message. If you profit from poaching or operate outside the law, we will find you and you will be held accountable.”

One commenter on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Facebook page found a large number agreeing with him when he wrote, “As a non-resident that has spent thousands of dollars in the past years ⁠fishing Kentucky waters chasing catfish to only see it depleted over the last 15 years, this is great news. Awesome job to fish and wildlife management ⁠team.”