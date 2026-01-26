USA TODAY Co. moves to buy The Detroit News after joint-operating era ends

By Sandy Mazza Detroit Free Press

USA TODAY Co., Inc. announced Jan. 26 that it plans to expand its network of more than 200 newspapers by acquiring The Detroit News, strengthening its foothold in the Motor City.

USA TODAY Co. owns the Detroit Free Press, one of the nation’s longest‑operating daily newspapers and the company’s largest local publication. The Free Press has competed editorially with The Detroit News for 153 years.

Since 1989, USA TODAY Co., formerly Gannett Co., has overseen the Free Press’s business operations and, through a joint operating agreement, managed advertising, circulation and production for The Detroit News, whose owner, MediaNews Group, retained ‌full editorial control.

That joint operating agreement ended Dec. 28, 2025.

On Jan. 26, the two media companies executed a binding Letter of Intent for USA TODAY ‌Co. to acquire The Detroit News.

USA TODAY Co. will maintain The Detroit ‌News and the Detroit Free Press as separate products with distinct voices, said Michael Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of USA TODAY Co.

“The acquisition of The Detroit News will be a strategic investment that strengthens the USA TODAY Network’s audience and its portfolio of more than 200 local publications nationwide and reinforces our commitment ​to local journalism in the Detroit metropolitan area,” Reed said.

Company officials said readers can ‌expect continued delivery of trusted, high-quality news ⁠and content – both in print and digital – from The Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press.

The transaction is anticipated to close at the end of January, and company officials said deal ‌terms will not be disclosed.

The Free Press and Detroit News were ranked among the top 15 most-visited U.S. local news websites, according to a June 2025 report from NiemanLab.

“We are pleased to reach this agreement with USA TODAY Co. now that the Joint ‌Operations Agreement has expired after decades of successful operations,” said Guy Gilmore, COO MediaNews Group. “Both companies have a mutual desire to ensure that these publications and their distinct journalism continue to serve the greater Detroit area.”

The companies did not say why The Detroit News was offered for sale. But MediaNews Group, owned by hedge ‌fund Alden Global Capital, has steadily reduced ​its newspaper ‌holdings in recent years amid continued pressure on print advertising revenue.

“Welcoming The Detroit News fully to our network will enable the continued delivery of trusted, high-quality news and content to our audiences and advertisers in the region,” Reed said.

USA TODAY Co. officials said editorial employees at The Detroit News, who ‌will no longer work for MediaNews Group when the deal closes, will be offered jobs at USA TODAY Co.

Established in 1989 under the Newspaper Preservation Act of 1970, the JOA preserved two unique editorial voices while consolidating business operations, providing business stability ​amid heavy competition.

The JOA structure is increasingly viewed as unsustainable amid declining print advertising and rising digital competition. In fact, this was the last existing JOA between two U.S. newspapers.

The deal highlights how regulatory backed cost sharing models have given way to outright consolidation as economic pressures reshape local news.

Financing for the transaction is being provided in part by funds ⁠managed by affiliates of Apollo (NYSE:APO). As part of the financing, certain terms of USA TODAY Co.’s existing ​senior secured credit facility have been amended, and the facility will bear interest at an annual rate ⁠equal to SOFR plus a margin of 4.5% with a floor of 150 basis points. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.