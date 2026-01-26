Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Randal J. Peterson and Amy A. Pollock, both of Medical Lake.

Ryan J. Ross and Brittney M. Raimondo, both of Airway Heights.

Isaac J. Whitney and Hannah R. Cripe, both of Spokane.

Mateo Mejia, of Spokane, and Grace E. Whipkey, of Post Falls.

Justin A. Thiery, of Tacoma, and Martha G. Tapley, of Spokane.

Jonah R. Blank and Dana E. Cram, both of Spokane.

Joshua D. Patchett and Thomas R. Batham, both of Spokane.

BJ W. Gervais, of Nine Mile Falls, and Shannon Z. Wessel, of Spokane.

Nathan B. Foote and Myrka Andrade, both of Airway Heights.

Nicholette M. Corona, of Spokane Valley, and Amber R. Ratcliff, of Spokane.

Payton A. Crusse and Brenna E. Fields, both of Spokane.

Andrew T. Price and Shannon R. Teale, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Luanne Walker v. City of Spokane, et al., land use petition.

Alia Zaidi v. SNAP Financial Access and Lucent Law PLLC, complaint for declaratory relief and to correct the record.

Fernando L. Martinez and Esmeralda Garduño Vaca v. Charles Manry, Jr. and Charles W. Manry, Sr., complaint for money damages.

Renee Cunningham v. Haley Imel, complaint for replevin.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Yawhans, Letengus and Gebremichael, Tesfalem

Swenson, Jesse J. and Krystal R.

Stewart, Michelle A. and Timothy J.

Nelson, Alisha J. and Liam S.

Stauffer, Ronald B., Jr. and Lombard-Stauffer, Trish M.

Warren, Tamithy J. and Anthony M.

Cain, Madeline M. and Noah A.

Ramos-Thompson, Erica M. and Leroy, Dana K.

Ocasio, Angelina and Bermudez, Goerin Jr.

Tyurina, Natalya N. and Nikolay A.

Zendejas, Jessica L. and Christopher D.

Hillgren, Bradley C. and Pommerening, Deborah L.

Henegar, Christopher M. and Deans, Tracy R.

Hill, Bradley D. and Hill, Amy N.

Nelson, Erin R. and Christopher R.

Young, Michael J. and Laurae M.

Edwards, Lisa J. and Herbert S.

Legal separations granted

Mann, Jewel L. and Neal, Shawn M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Benjamin L. Higgins, also known as Benjamin Higgins, 45; 24 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to promoting travel for prostitution, money laundering and criminal mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jay K. Hoffschneider, 29; six months in jail, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Allie J. Alderson, 27; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Patrick K. Bett, 42; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Justin C. Camyn, 36; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Daniel S. Cordova, 30; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher M. Fisher, 51; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Blessed Gochera, 32; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Morgan P. Evaneski, 25; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Olga A. Fox, 37; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Darnell G. Ginn, 53; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Victor R. Alfonso, 67; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Chad V. Corrigan, 42; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Carlos Debrum, 29; 30 days in jail, driving while intoxicated, hit and run of an attended vehicle and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jessica M. Rowe, 42; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Adam R. J. Walker, 40; 90 days in jail, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.