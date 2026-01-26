Yes, the monks and their dog are still walking for peace in the snow

The Buddhist monks on their Walk for Peace braved the elements Saturday and Sunday, making a stop in Raleigh, N.C., as a winter storm brought freezing rain, snow and black ice to the city. (Kym Sanders)

By Michelle Del Rey USA TODAY

The Buddhist monks who began their 2,300-mile Walk for Peace in October are still heading toward Washington, despite the severe winter storm.

Their march began on Oct. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas. The monks, led by Bhikkhu Pannakara, from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center will have walked through 10 states before making it to the nation’s capital. When the bitter cold came down over the weekend, they were in North Carolina, where they were received by Governor Josh Stein, a Democrat.

The group of 19 monks is trudging through snow, sleet and roads glazed with ice as they make their way through the state, accompanied by their loyal dog Aloka.

Gov. Stein: ‘We want to come together’

Speaking on the steps of the state’s capitol in Raleigh on Saturday, Stein said the monks are inspiring people at a time when so many need inspiration.

“We live in a time of partisan rancor and political discord,” said Stein. “In our heart of hearts, we don’t want to feel on guard against our neighbors. We want to come together. Thank you for reminding us of that.”

The governor decreed Saturday “Walk For Peace Day” in honor of the visitors.

Writing in their own blog post, the monks said they were grateful to the thousands of people who braved the freezing temperatures in order to see them.

“Today, in these harsh conditions, surrounded by white snow and biting cold, we saw something even more clearly: the warm faces of people who care. Their kindness stood out against the frozen landscape like light in the darkness, reminding us why we walk, why it matters, why we keep going,” they said.

Photos from the group showed residents greeting them with snacks and flowers. Some of the monks tied bracelets around the wrists of children as a symbol of peace.

Buddhist monks pause visitation hours due to weather

The group announced they would not be holding visitation hours during their stops Monday due to inclement weather conditions and would keep their stop locations undisclosed in an effort to maintain the safety of well-wishers. The monks had previously scheduled a peace talk during their lunch stop.

“We strongly encourage all supporters, near and far, to follow and adhere to your local official weather updates and prioritize your safety. These rough and unpredictable weather and road conditions remain a serious concern.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate these challenging weather conditions together. Your safety is our priority,” the monks said in a Facebook post.





