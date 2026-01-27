Gold tops $5,300 for first time on dollar weakness ahead of Fed decision

By Anmol Choubey Reuters

Gold prices climbed above $5,300 per ounce for the first time on Wednesday, driven by economic uncertainty and a weakening U.S. dollar, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy decision amid increasing concerns over its independence.

Spot gold was up 1.9% at $5,289.48 an ounce by 12:45 p.m. ET (1745 GMT) after touching a record $5,311.31. Prices gained ‌more than 3% in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery jumped by ‌4% to $5,286.50 an ounce.

The U.S. dollar index hovered ‌near four-year lows, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. [USD/]

“The rally in the precious metals have kind of taken on a life of their own at this point,” said Peter Grant, vice ​president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

Gold ‌remains overbought and vulnerable ⁠to a correction, but strong buying interest during dips continues to favor the upside, with the next target projected ‌at $5,400, Grant added.

ALL EYES ON THE FED AND POWELL’S REMARKS

Investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy decision at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, with rates ‌expected to remain steady and attention focusing on Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting remarks. [FEDWATCH]

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would soon announce his pick to replace Powell, whose term as ‌chair ends in May, ​and ‌predicted rate cuts under the new leadership.

Gold, a safe-haven asset that does not yield interest, typically performs well during periods of low interest rates and broader uncertainty. It has gained ‌more than 20% since the start of the year, building on last year’s record gains.

“Retail demand remains weak because of these record highs, and ​there’s a lot of pent-up demand out there waiting for a break… Dealers are pulling back from the scrap business because refiners are so backlogged and not taking new orders until they’ve processed the metal,” ⁠Grant said.

Spot silver rose 1% to $114.13 an ounce after hitting ​a record high of $117.69 on Monday. It has gained nearly ⁠60% so far this year.

Spot platinum fell 0.6% to $2,623.90 an ounce, having hit a record $2,918.80 on Monday, while palladium rose 4.2% to $2,014.50.