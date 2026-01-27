Jackie and Shadow, viral bald eagles, welcome first eggs of 2026

By Fernando Cervantes Jr. USA Today

Jackie and Shadow, the two viral bald eagles who call Southern California their home, are once again expectant parents.

In a Facebook post, Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit that runs 24/7 cameras and livestreams of the eagles and their habitat, said Jackie laid her first eggs of 2026 in the couple’s nest inside the San Bernardino National Forest on Friday, and again on Monday.

“Not long after Egg#1 was laid last night, Shadow arrived to tired Jackie’s soft chortles,” the nonprofit said. “He stayed just long enough to get a perfect look at the egg as it nestled under Jackie.”

Since being laid, both birds have been seen taking turns caring for the egg, tidying the nest and “fluffing the bowl.” In another Facebook post on Monday, the nonprofit said Jackie laid her second egg of the year.

“Since Jackie consistently lays eggs 3 days apart, this process slows the development of the first egg(s) laid so hatching will occur closer together, the eaglets will be closer in size, and all eaglets will have a better chance of survival,” Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote.

Not Jackie and Shadow’s first rodeo





Back in February 2025, Jackie laid three eggs. At the time, both bald eagles were seen on video rotating shifts, sitting on the eggs and caring for one another. The couple is doing the same thing almost a year later.

“Jackie and Shadow have been extraordinary in their great care of their 3 eggs, patiently taking turns sitting on the eggs and sticking close to the nest even when it’s not their turn,” Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote in a Facebook post last year.

More than 54,000 names were submitted by fans for the two eaglets who survived. However, the final decision came down to students at Big Bear Valley elementary schools, who, out of a list of 30 names, chose Sunny and Gizmo.

Jackie and Shadow garnered a longtime fandom

Jackie and Shadow have gained an online following after the Friends of Big Bear Valley set up a webcam in Big Bear Lake Forest in 2016.

Whether or not the bald eagles have children has been big drama for followers. Jackie and Shadow welcomed eaglets in 2019 and 2022, but lost eggs in ⁠2023 and 2024. In 2025, their three eaglets hatched, but one died during a snowstorm.