Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Baylor at Cincinnati FS1

4 p.m.: Davidson at George Mason CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Rice at East Carolina ESPNU

4 p.m.: Texas at Auburn ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: DePaul at Georgetown FS1

6 p.m.: Houston at TCU ESPN2

6 p.m.: Wyoming at Utah State CBS Sports

6 p.m.: South Florida at Tulane ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Seattle U at Washington State ESPN+

7:30 p.m.: Colorado State at San Diego State FS1

8 p.m.: San Francisco at Santa Clara CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Cleveland ESPN

6:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Houston ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Columbus TNT

Soccer, men, UEFA Champions League

Noon: Inter at Borussia Dortmund CBS Sports

Tennis, Australian Open

Midnight: Quarterfinals: Ben Shelton vs. Jannik Sinner ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6:30 p.m.: Seattle U at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change