Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cole T. Blacketer and Keslyn L. A. Greenland, both of Spokane.

Spencer A. Goldbeck and Amelia M. Reynolds, both of Spokane.

Dustin J. Wiese and Anna E. Bowers, both of Spokane.

Nikolay Dedkov, of Spokane Valley, and Polina I. Bezmen, of Spokane.

Jonathan R. Ballard and Samet Yesil, both of Spokane.

Stephen E. Hendrix and Jordan C. Hernandez, both of Deer Park.

Jose A. J. Mendieta and Leinis K. A. Arellano, both of Spokane Valley.

Levi A. Damitio and Charlie E. Brineman, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. April B. Bowers, restitution of premises.

Spokane Square LLC v. Bryan Boyette, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Communities LLC v. Danial Glanville, et al., restitution of premises.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Eugene Roff, complaint for damages.

Seferina Medrano v. Jose Medrano, restitution of premises.

Jennifer Baughman v. Kenneth Kautz, complaint for damages.

Julie Johnson v. Steven Rickard, complaint.

Richard Applegate and Karen Applegate v. Allied Van Lines Inc., complaint.

R.B. v. State of Wash., Department of Children, Youth and Families, complaint.

Leeya Godsil v. Chris Lee, Daryl Kelly, Josh Siano, J.D. Beck, Jason Jones, Stephen Bos and Tyson Farmer, jury trial requested.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brantner, Richard W. and Britny,

Chapman, Gregory S. and Kathleen

Finch, Karikaye E. and Brian A.

Fortune, Kyle D. and John C.

Griffith, Justin T. and Heather L.

Peganov, Benjamin M. and Lloyd, Magen L.

Leblanc, James P., Jr. and Jennifer

Day, Thomas W. and Mercer, Taylor N.

Tillotson, Jennifer L. and Gregory R.

Butler, Marquise C. and McDaniel, Keyonna K.

Votroubek, Jennifer K. and Timothy R.

Hernandez, Emanuel F. and Kunz, Leah M. A.

Ramirez, Avelina G. and Urieta Quinto, Jeremias

Legal separations granted

Eaton, Lynn E. and Russell E.

Anzalone, Leah R. and Steven A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle L. Szambelan

Brandon M. Ferguson, 31; six months in jail, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Queston T. Anderson, 24; 12 months and one day in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

William Pennybacker, 37; $700 restitution, 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Yasir Darraji, 36; 300 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree domestic murder.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Skye M. Arbogast, 33; 54 days in jail, vehicular interference and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Deiby S. Bernardez, 25; nine days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kirtak John, 21; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Joseph A. Roberts, 30; 42 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Benjamin Sisneroz, 35; 35 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and possession of a counterfeit substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Marc R. Palmer, 26; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Austin J. Rogers, 31; 13 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Zoriah M. Spears, 19; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Denis M. Vasquez, 35; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Dustin D. Walter, 42; 364 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Peter J. Wasson, 30; 19 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Tyrone I. Zickefoose, 35; 82 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Carroll H. Phillips, 53; $250 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Tyler T. Anderson, 27; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Megan L. Fijalka, 35; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Aaron W. Malm, 33; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Janet L. Quirk, 61; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Bonnie E. Riley, 39; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Scott T. Young, 74; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christopher B. Silva, 44; 15 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, third-degree theft.

Brandon M. Thomas, 31; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, reckless driving.

Holly K. Wise, 40; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, physical control.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Ashley R. Haase, 34; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Paul T. Harvey, Jr., 37; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Ysabel A. Horwith, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.