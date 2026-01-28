Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Stryder T. L. Deyerin and Rhegan N. Taylor, both of Spokane.

Ronald E. S. Miller and Kylie A. Emerick, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas B. Black and Kristine N. Huber, both of Spokane.

Bryden C. Goyne and Emma L. Vanslyke, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Donald Church, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Nancy Mathai, restitution of premises.

Stewart Sweet, et al. v. Yvette R. Wilson, restitution of premises.

Timothy Daugherty v. Ignacio Cobo, restitution of premises.

4222 Central Properties LLC, et al. v. Randy Butler, restitution of premises.

Lisa Stecher, et al. v. Ashleigh Masters, restitution of premises.

Carolyn Clark v. Heather Flood, restitution of premises.

North Cheney Mobile Home Park LLC v. Carrie Fehr, et al., restitution of premises.

Waymaker Housing LLC v. Aimee Tippett, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Jerica Murphy, et al., restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Christian S. Grey, restitution of premises.

Sofi Bank, National Association v. Andre Lester, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v, Erin Vincent, money claimed owed.

Arlin R. Jordin v. Isabella Helland, restitution of premises.

Karen Short and Dan Short v. James V. Eng and Laura L. Eng, complaint for personal injuries.

Annette Domingo and Shane Domingo v. The New Madison LLC and the City of Spokane, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ferguson, Michael D. and Tami T.

Thames, Michelle M. and Kelly J.

Riner, Audra E. and Marc H.

Hardin, Travis C. and Ellis, Kelsea L.

Goolie, Alexandria L. and Peterson, Nicholas W.

Fisher, Kayla M. and Brandon R.

Orr, Brett C. and Cara S.

Jarrad, Christine L. and Eric J.

Creswell, Maggie R. and Joseph D.

Flerchinger, Paul N. and Michelle N.

Haney, Tabitha R. and Donald P. J.

Moriwake, Earlynn K. Z. and Micah K.

Pottratz, Ashley R. and Michael T.

White, Marcella E. and Damien K.

Morasch, Alexa R. and Luke J.

Cole, Mary B. and Seth, Joshua W.

Zepeda, Joel and Nereyda C.

Naanoi, Ann and Ntimama, Wilfred T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Nicholas J. Monk, also known as Nickolas J. Monk, 36; 10 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Nelson L. Hunt, 39; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Christopher Chapple, 44; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Kyle R. Luder, 36; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree theft.

David A. Ochs, 38; $3,000 restitution, 77 months in prison, after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Kyle B. Campbell, 39; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Cole J. Rhoades, 42; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Duane Chickene, 48; 23.75 months in prison with credit given for 298 days served, 23.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, harassment and two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edwards

Bryan D. Carter, 72; $700 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct and third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Robert J. Thomas, 36; 30 days in jail, stalking.

Skyler D. Vannorman, 33; five days in jail, protection order violation.

Roderick D. White, 68; 59 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Joshua D. Husband, 36; 15 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher D. Lister, 41; 45 days in jail with credit given for three days served, 42 days in jail converted to 42 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Rachel E. Muzzy, 36; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Jessie W. S. Lane, 21; 15 days of electronic home monitoring, possession of a controlled substance.

Shawn M. Loflin, 39; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Vicente Lozano, Jr., 36; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Matthew D. Newkirk, 53; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Taryn L. Bennett, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Travis D. Brammer, 42; 165 days in jail with credit given for 165 days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Edwin O. Adere, 35; 40 hours of community service, second-degree vehicle prowling, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Cody R. Bandy, 25; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Desiree R. Buckles, 34; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Stephanie M. Coombs, 41; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

David G. Coy, 64; 32 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, reckless driving.

Christina M. Garcia, 37; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, two counts of third-degree theft.