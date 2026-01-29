Eastern Washington women outpace Northern Arizona in high-scoring matchup

From staff reports

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Eastern Washington’s four best players all had productive performances and the Eagles recorded their highest scoring output against a Division I opponent this season, outpacing Northern Arizona for a 93-87 Big Sky win on Thursday at Findlay Toyota Court.

Freshman guard Elyn Bowers poured in a career-high 26 points and backcourt teammate Ella Gallatin added 20 for EWU (11-10, 4-4 Big Sky), which kept its foot on the gas to preserve a lead throughout the second half of the shootout. Kourtney Grossman (19 points, 13 rebounds) logged her 14th double-double of the season, and fellow post Jaecy Eggers tallied 17 points and 11 boards.

The Eagles shot 47.8% from the field and 21 of 23 from the foul line, and outrebounded NAU 41-27. Forward Kayla Williams led NAU (7-15, 3-6) with 32 points.