How Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s match up for Saturday’s showdown | Q&A

Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s have played 29 times in the last 10 years, more than any other two teams in the nation.

GU has won 19 of those encounters, but the Gaels own a 5-4 head-to-head mark over the last three seasons. Saint Mary’s has posted two straight wins at McCarthey Athletic Center, a key reason why the Gaels have captured the last two West Coast Conference regular-season titles.

The longtime rivals square off again Saturday at the Kennel with the sixth-ranked Zags (21-1, 9-0 WCC) holding a one-game edge over the Gaels (19-3, 8-1). Santa Clara (18-5, 9-1) also is in the title chase.

We connected with Steve Kroner for a closer look at the Gaels and Saturday’s showdown. Kroner covered Bay Area college basketball for the San Francisco Chronicle for two decades. He works for Saint Mary’s as a broadcaster and a writer and still covers the other Bay Area schools as a freelancer for the Chronicle.

Q: Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga entered the season with new full-time point guards. Braeden Smith and Mario Saint-Supery have largely answered any concerns at the position for the Zags, as has sophomore Josh Dent for the Gaels.

Dent has put up solid numbers (13.3 ppg, 5.4 assists, 36.1% on 3s) after logging just 84 minutes last year as a freshman. Why has he been so successful? Is his style similar to the long list of past quality SMC point guards?

SK: I think the biggest reasons Dent has been successful is he’s good and he’s confident. Most of SMC’s recent starting point guards served something of an apprenticeship for a season or two as a backup/sidekick before becoming the main man. Think of Jordan Ford, Tommy Kuhse, Logan Johnson and Augustas Marciulionis. Dent didn’t have that luxury, but from the opening game this season, you could tell he was in control of the team.

Dent has similarities to Marciulionis in terms of his ability to maneuver into the lane and then either get a layup or find the open man. Dent’s also similar to Mickey McConnell (now one of Randy Bennett’s assistants) in terms of his ability to convert at a high rate from beyond the arc. Dent’s not as strong physically as either Marciulionis or McConnell, but he has been solid defensively as well.

Q: The Gaels are scoring at a bit higher clip (78.6 ppg, second highest in coach Randy Bennett’s 25 seasons) and allowing a few more points than usual (64.5, highest since 2020 season). Understanding that Bennett Ball is still in full effect, what are the factors associated with those slight per-game increases?

SK: I’d say there are three: 1). The Gaels are playing at a faster pace. They’re not the Zags or the 1990 UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, but with Dent, Mikey Lewis and Dillan Shaw, they can and do get up and down the floor quickly more often than they had in the recent past.

2). They’re better from beyond the arc. Going into Wednesday’s games, they led the WCC in 3-point percentage at 37.6. Shaw (43%), Lewis (37.2) and Dent (36.1) are consistent threats from long range, as is reserve swingman Liam Campbell (20 of 37, 54.1%). Last season, the Gaels were ninth in the 11-team WCC in 3-point percentage at 31.9.

3). As of Wednesday, they led the nation in free-throw percentage at 81%. Last season, they were dead last in the WCC in free-throw percentage at 69.5. That improvement at the line is worth probably 2-4 points per game.

Q: Junior forward Paulius Murauskas is a candidate for WCC player of the year, averaging 19.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. His scoring average last year was 12.1. He’s tied for 14th nationally with 157 free-throw attempts and he’s made 84.1%. He had 113 free-throw attempts last season.

What’s different about his game this season? Has he added any wrinkles to account for his frequent trips to the foul line?

SK: The biggest difference in his game is his willingness – and effectiveness – to pass the ball if/when he gets double-teamed. I don’t know that he’s added any wrinkles. I think he’s getting to the line quite often simply because the Gaels use him in isolation quite often.

Q: Boil down Saturday’s showdown with Gonzaga: Biggest keys, X-factors, most telling stat to monitor?

SK: From my humble perspective, the biggest key for Saint Mary’s – as it usually is against Gonzaga – is taking care of the ball. The Gaels had issues with turnovers early in the season. They’ve improved in that area, but the Zags still force 15 a game. If Gonzaga can force SMC miscues and then turn those miscues into fast-break points, that would make it tough for the Gaels.

On the flip side, I think the biggest key for Gonzaga is not getting dominated on the boards. SMC leads the conference in rebounding margin (plus-11 per game) and the Zags definitely will be without Braden Huff and might be without Graham Ike. Gonzaga doesn’t necessarily have to outrebound SMC to win, but I don’t think the Zags can afford to have SMC own, say, a double-digit edge on the glass.