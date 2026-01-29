Idaho women secure best Big Sky win, beating Northern Colorado on the road

From staff reports

GREELEY, Colo. – Idaho secured a validating victory over one of the Big Sky Conference’s other contenders.

The Vandals extended their winning streak to five and moved into a tie for first place in the conference standings, beating third-place Northern Colorado 62-55 on Thursday at Bank of Colorado Arena.

Idaho (16-5, 7-1 Big Sky) led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter, but the Bears (15-7, 6-3) rallied to tie it heading into the fourth. The Vandals responded with a Lorena Barbosa tip-in and a 3 from Kyra Gardner to open the period, and held on for their best conference win.

Barbosa and guard Hope Hassmann had 15 points apiece for Idaho, which shot 43% from the field and held UNC to 32%.