Lauren Whittaker keys Gonzaga women’s 74-66 OT win over San Francisco

Gonzaga knew it was going to be nothing short of difficult Thursday – largely because they were playing a team that has given it fits the last two years.

In the 85th and final West Coast Conference regular-season game between Gonzaga and San Francisco, the Bulldogs secured a big road victory, 74-66, in overtime at War Memorial Gym.

Gonzaga has won 59 of the matchups with the Dons. And the win Thursday ranks among the most challenging games.

It was a second straight overtime game for the Zags, who fell at WCC-leading Oregon State 92-87 a week ago.

“Within our program we talk about (what) grit means every day,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “You have to do every day every detail every time. … To use that word is appropriate. We missed some assignments … and we scrapped and we fought. We did the details more often than we didn’t.”

The Zags move to 15-7 overall, 7-2 in the WCC in third place behind Oregon State (8-1) and Santa Clara (8-2) – both of which won easily Thursday.

Freshman forward Lauren Whittaker muscled in the key for a basket with 4.8 seconds left, forging a 62-all tie.

The Dons (13-8, 6-4) had a chance to win in regulation, but senior guard Ines Bettencourt slid over to help defensively, blocking a shot by Meghan McIntyre at the buzzer.

Gonzaga couldn’t have started the 5-minute overtime any better, using two free throws apiece from Sierra Lichte and Whittaker and an inside basket by Whittaker off an assist from Zeryhia Aokuso for a 68-62 lead with 3 minutes, 49 seconds remaining.

San Francisco wouldn’t get any closer than four points thereafter.

A jumper from Aokuso and two free throws from Allie Turner put the Zags ahead 74-66 with 11.5 seconds to go.

Twice Gonzaga built 12-point leads and appeared on the verge of blowing open the game – once early in the second quarter and midway in the third. But both times the Dons chipped away at the deficits.

“They’re really hard to separate from because they transition (well), they have some three-level scorers and they’re pretty deep,” Fortier said. “They just play really hard. They put pressure on your defense and they put pressure on your conditioning the way they play. The difference in my mind was how we defended.”

Gonzaga had contributions from many. Whittaker led with 17 points and nine rebounds while playing through foul trouble late; Turner had 13 points and four rebounds; and Aokuso finished with 11 points, four assists and three rebounds.

The Zags had key production off the bench. In her first extended time this season, Lichte, a graduate transfer forward, had 10 points and three rebounds in 20 minutes and sophomore guard Teryn Gardner added 10 points and eight rebounds. Freshman forward Jaiden Haile led the Zags’ dominance on the boards with 13. Gonzaga outrebounded the Dons 55-43 – the 21st time in 22 games it has outrebounded the opponent.

The Zags were cold from the field throughout the game including from 3-point range. Gonzaga shot 32.4% overall (23 of 71) and 26.9% from behind the 3-point line.

San Francisco struggled shooting as well. The Dons made 33.3% from the field (23 of 69) and 22.2% from 3-point range (6 of 27).

The shooting difficulties by both teams can be chalked up to defense.

During their first scoring drought in the first half, the Zags went scoreless the final 5:02 of the second quarter. The Dons used a 9-0 surge to pull within 26-24 at halftime.

Gonzaga was 1 of its last 14 shots in the first half. The Bulldogs were 2 of 16 from the field in the second.

The Zags warmed up to start the third, opening 38-26 lead before the shooting woes returned.

Gonzaga concludes a three-game road stretch at Washington State on Saturday.