On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Kent State at Akron CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Providence at Villanova FS1

5 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan State Fox 28

5 p.m.: Dayton at Saint Louis CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Saint Peter’s ESPNU

6 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at VCU ESPN2

6 p.m.: Boise State at Grand Canyon FS1

7 p.m.: UNLV at Nevada CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

3 p.m.: Columbia at Princeton ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Orlando ESPN

7 p.m.: Detroit at Golden State ESPN

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Breeze at Phantom TNT / truTV

5:45 p.m.: Rose at Lunar Owls TNT / truTV

Golf

8:30 a.m.: LPGA: Hilton GV Tournament of Champions Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open ESPN

Noon: Farmers Insurance Open continued Golf

Gymnastics, college

4:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

5:30 p.m.: Columbus at Chicago NHL Network

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane Victory+

Tennis

7:30 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series

3:10 p.m.: Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium FS1

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech ESPN

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Houston Fox 28

9 a.m.: Texas Tech at UCF ESPN2

9 a.m.: Georgetown at Butler TNT

9 a.m.: Campbell at William & Mary CBS Sports

10 a.m.: San Diego State at Utah State CBS

10 a.m.: DePaul at Xavier FS1

10:30 a.m.: Virginia at Boston College KSKN

11 a.m.: Arizona at Arizona State TNT

11 a.m.: SMU at Louisville ESPN

11 a.m.: Ohio State at Wisconsin Fox 28

11 a.m.: Long Island at Central Connecticut ESPNU

11 a.m.: East Tennessee State at Wofford CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Texas at Oklahoma ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at La Salle USA

12:45 p.m.: NC State at Wake Forest KSKN

1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado ESPN+

1 p.m.: Norfolk State at Howard ESPNU

1 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia ESPN2

1 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee CBS Sports

1:30 p.m.: BYU at Kansas ESPN

1:30 p.m.: Davidson at Richmond USA

3 p.m.: Portland at Washington State ESPN+

3 p.m.: Bradley at Drake CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Utah ESPN2

3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Syracuse KSKN

3:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas ESPN

3:30 p.m.: George Mason at St. Bonaventure USA

5 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona ESPN+

5 p.m.: UConn at Creighton Fox 28

5 p.m.: Murray State at Belmont CBS Sports

5 p.m.: South Florida at Temple ESPN2

5 p.m.: UAB at North Texas ESPNU

5 p.m.: Washington at Northwestern Big Ten Network

5:30 p.m.: Auburn at Tennessee ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Wyoming FS1

7 p.m.: New Mexico at San Jose State CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga ESPN

Basketball, college women

Noon: Colorado State at UNLV FS1

2 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Idaho ESPN+

2 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington ESPN+

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Washington State ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

Noon: San Antonio at Charlotte Prime Video

5:30 p.m.: Dallas at Houston ABC

Basketball, Unrivaled

1:30 p.m.: Hive at Mist truTV

2:45 p.m.: Laces at Vinyl truTV

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Panini Senior Bowl NFL Network

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf

Noon: Farmers Insurance Open continued CBS

Noon: LPGA: Hilton GV Tournament of Champions Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Colorado at Detroit ABC

12:30 p.m.: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh ABC

4 p.m.: Montreal at Buffalo NHL Network

7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas Quest 22.2

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Brandon at Spokane SWX

Soccer, club men

7 a.m.: Preston North End at Ipswich Town CBS Sports

7 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Leeds United USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United at Chelsea USA

Noon: EPL: Newcastle United at Liverpool NBC

Soccer, USL Super League

4:30 p.m.: Spokane Zephyr at Tampa Bay Peacock

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at N. Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Portland at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

7:30 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Basketball, college women

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Washington State … 101.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series

3 p.m.: Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Fox 28

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Rhode Island at Duquesne USA

10 a.m.: Purdue at Maryland CBS

10 a.m.: Alabama at Florida ABC

10 a.m.: Chattanooga at Furman ESPN2

11 a.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State Fox 28

11 a.m.: Kansas City at St. Thomas-Minn. CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Wichita State at Tulsa ESPNU

11 a.m.: TCU at Colorado TNT / truTV

Noon: Tulane at Memphis ESPN2

1 p.m.: Illinois at Nebraska FS1

5 p.m.: Iowa at Oregon FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Tennessee at UConn Fox 28

9 a.m.: Michigan at Michigan State FS1

9 a.m.: Richmond at VCU ESPNU

10 a.m.: Baylor at West Virginia ESPN

10 a.m.: Ball State at Kent State CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Louisville at Cal KSKN

11 a.m.: TCU at Texas Tech FS1

11 a.m.: George Washington at Dayton USA

Noon: Oklahoma at Texas ABC

Noon: Creighton at Seton Hall truTV

1 p.m.: Iowa at UCLA Fox 28

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Stanford KSKN

2 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown truTV

3 p.m.: Illinois at Washington FS1

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston ESPN

4 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at New York NBC

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Denver NBC

Basketball, NBA G League

Noon: Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Oklahoma City Blue NBA TV

2 p.m.: Memphis Hustle at Motor City Cruise NBA TV

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Phantom at Lunar Owls truTV

5:45 p.m.: Breeze at Rose truTV

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf

11 a.m.: LPGA: Hilton GV Tournament of Champions NBC

Noon: Farmers Insurance Open continued CBS

Gymnastics, college

2 p.m.: Iowa State at Denver ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

3:30 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Anaheim ESPN

Soccer, club men

6 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Aston Villa USA

6 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Rangers at Hibernian CBS Sports

Volleyball, professional women

1 p.m.: Major League Volleyball: Omaha at Grand Rapids CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: League One Volleyball: Madison vs. Houston ESPN2

All events subject to change