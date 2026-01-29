Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Malachi F. Allen, of Spokane, and Sasha R. Faust, of Newman Lake.

Matthew D. Fry and Rachel V. Dryer, both of Spokane.

Daniel J. Keith, of Post Falls, and Brianna N. Walsh, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Faith Kelty v. Joanne Tabor, et al., restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Jacob Peckman, restitution of premises.

First Liberty Bond LLC v. Katrina Stewart, restitution of premises.

Kali Ader v. Jack R. Sluder, Donald E. Sluder and Breann Sluder, complaint for damages.

Tatyana Khomiak v. Sarah Nowels, complaint for damages.

Laura Moore v. Clifford Entities LLC, complaint for personal injuries.

Donna Privott v. Camping World Leasing Co. LLC and Freedomroads LLC, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wolf, Rebeckah T. and Carl, Austin L.

Curtis, Jeffrey N. and Bobbie

Parga, Rhyleigh M. and Marcos R.

Lowry-Schiller, Quinn K. A. E. and Lederle, Rebecca M.

Tupikov, Svetlana P. and Pavel I.

Harmon, Alec and Witkowski, Tara D.

Evola, Nicholas J. and Jenny M.

Floyd, Nicole A. and Timothy A.

Grey, Cassandra N. and William J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Steven A. Haley, 60; 162 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Joshua L. Lovelass, 41; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering, attempting to elude a police vehicle and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Anthony J. E. Loyd, 23; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault of a child and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Louis A. Galvan, 42; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Savannah M. Proctor, 18; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Ian C. Evans, 40; $244 restitution, 70 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit forgery.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Logan H. Howard, 34; one day in jail, physical control.

Erin E. Kruger, 42; 24 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Ryan D. Lawrence, 45; 15 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Betty J. E. Lindell, 36; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Ezekiel J. Magana, 19; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Benjamin Sisneroz, 35; 13 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jabby Akien, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Suzanne M. Guthrie-Smith, 55; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jonathan G. Galgalo, 29; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Alicia R. Stevens, 41; $950 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jessie E. Ryan, 76; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Michael W. Withey, 45; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Mark A. Partridge, 59; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brenna J. Wallace, 24; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sandra L. Weaver, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Brandon M. Worley, 31; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Troy C. Young, 43; 102 days in jail, physical control, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and third-degree driving with a suspended license.