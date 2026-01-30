East Valley School District opts to reopen superintendent applications, after announcing finalists, conducting six-month search

A student walks down a hall at East Valley Middle School on Thursday, August 28, 2025. The district is running a bond in February ballots to replace the two schools, which are really old and at the point where it would be to costly to do patchwork updates and need to be razed and replaced. (KATHY PLONKA)

The East Valley School District will need to wait a little longer for its next leader.

The district’s school board has opted to reopen the search for a soon-to-be-open superintendent position, just a few weeks after announcing the four finalists for the role. The six-month search process sparked by Superintendent Brian Talbott’s announcement in August of his intent to retire at the end of the school year was expected to wrap up this week.

East Valley School Board member Mark Bly said the finalists were all well-qualified, but “were not the right fit” for the district. Nespelem School District Superintendent Effie Dean, Elma School District Superintendent Chris Nesmith, East Valley Administrator Mat Orndorff and Chewelah School District Superintendent Jason Perrins were all vying for the role after the list of applicants was narrowed down from nine.

“The process did what it was supposed to, and that’s not only just to make sure that the candidates are qualified, but that it’s a good fit for the district, and that the district’s a good fit for them,” Bly said. “It was not an easy decision, but we felt that it was in the best interest of the district, and where we are at this time, to find the right candidate that is the best fit.”

Bly, who’s overseeing the search for the board, said the district will coordinate with contracted-search firm Northwest Leadership Associates over the coming weeks to establish next steps in reopening applications.

The district is starting essentially from square one, he said.

When the board hired Talbott, Bly said he and his peers knew he was the right person to meet the moment the district found itself in.

“We need to find that again,” Bly said.

The district is at a crucial juncture with the job opening coinciding with an effort to get voters to approve a $220 million bond initiative that it would use to raze and replace East Valley High School and East Valley Middle School, each built in the ’60s. Voters will decide in the Feb. 10 special election.

“I’m hoping that goes well,” Bly said. “We need to do what we can to represent the community, the students, the staff, the teachers, as best we can. And that’s really finding the best fit.”