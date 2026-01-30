Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Angela D. Lieske and Yaritza P. Michel, both of Spokane Valley.

Kirk S. Shipley, of Deer Park, and Haley A. Neidigh, of Spokane.

Joshua A. Neblett and Sofya Marushko, both of Spokane.

Thomas Huitron and Denette L. Parten Thornton, both of Spokane Valley.

Jamie R. Long and Darci J. Watson, both of Mead.

Daniel J. Bruce and Margaret E. Ruhl, both of Spokane.

Kolby J. Maddox and Maggie D. Ohara, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Steel Icon LLC v. Oceana Champine, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Camillo Winfrey, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Melody Pemberton, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Kuria Victor, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Kevan Keough, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Teylor Mulligan, money claimed owed.

Breslin Holdings 2022 LLC v. Iris Bray, restitution of premises.

Pine Villa Associates LLC v. Elizabeth Pikula, restitution of premises.

New O’Malley LLC v. Teresa Buchanan, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Carlos Fuentes, money claimed owed.

The Estate of Joshua Musselman, Sara Berntgen, Kyra Babinski and William Musselman v. City of Spokane, Garth Craigen, Daniel Valencia, Mathew Stewart, Will Mitchell, State of Wash. by and through its Department of Social and Health Service, State of Wash., County of Spokane and Frontier Behavioral Health, complaint for damages.

Jared Dvorak v. Volodymyr Fetisov, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bouma, Sydni R. and Lander N.

Goetz, Emerald B. and Andrew E.

Smith, Madeline A. and Hewey, Liam F.

Goll, Brianna M. and Chad M.

Hanna, Holly M. and Goodall, Robert I.

Walker, Jesica and Munoz, Sammer

Parafeinik, Pavel and Jiang, Nan

McGuire, Kyle L. and Kaylene A.

Dolata, Madison P. and Ashlyn K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Levi A. Clarke, 33; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft, attempting to elude a police vehicle and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Deeanna M. Koker, 42; two and half months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Nathan D. Johnson, 37; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to endangerment with a controlled substance.

Mudduck T. Stoddard, 53; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Marshall R. Rochon, 25; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree voyeurism.

Juan J. Arevalo-Alvarado, 42; $15 restitution, 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Samuel I. Wilson, 30; 53 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Judge Breean L Beggs

Donald L. Smiley-Lyle, 37; 45 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Cameron M. Helke, Spokane; debts of $298,780.

Melanie K. Buchmann, Spokane; debts of $21,560.

Sarah M. Hanni, Reardan, debts of $393,369.

Junelee D. Peak, Spokane; debts of $76,615.

Cristy J. Williams, Cheney; debts of $280,304.

James R. Evans, Spokane; debts of $38,607.

David J. Cattaneo, Spokane; debts of $381,722.

Samuel R., Jr. and Cynthia L. Neblett, Sprague; debts of $20,231.

Jeremiah J. Buckmaster, Ione; debts of $41,698.

Marlie L. Tarakai, Moses Lake; debts of $293,429.

Joshua E. and Chandra P. Nicolich, Moses Lake; debts of 234,194.

Mark D. Mikkelsen, Spokane; debts of 174,257.

Abigail C. Allen, Moses Lake; debts of $362,806.

Marisol I. Morales, Othello; debts of $170,389.

Chad R. and Ashley L. Taylor, Spokane Valley; debts of $194,433.

David Cozar-Leon, Ephrata; debts of $54,587.

Marilyn M. Thomas, Spokane; debts of $413,856.

Ethan R. and Caitlin R. Cejka, Moses Lake; debts of $392,893.

Wayne D. and Becky J. Hannah, Ephrata; debts of $224,474.

Suzanne E. Alexandra, Spokane; debts of $22,896.

Stacy A. Williams, Spokane; debts of $64,887.

Spokane Industries LLC, Spokane Valley; debts of $19,854,752.

Wage-earner petitions

Michael L. Logan and Jennifer L. Swanson, Spokane; debts of $255,046.

Patrick Carey, Spokane; debts not listed.

Nina Dashkovskaya, Liberty Lake; debts not listed.

Scott J. and Brandi L. Frazier, Spokane Valley; debts of $115,557.

Rachele D. Ragsdill, Medical Lake; debts of $113,527.

Adam T. Achambault, Cheney; debts of $535,350.

Alexander C. Earle and Aileen Finan, Spokane; debts of $193,378.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jacob M. Sherrard, 24; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling.