Illinois advances in bid to move up 2028 Democratic presidential primary date, but hurdles remain

By Rick Pearson Chicago Tribune Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO – Illinois and 11 other states vying to become an early primary nominating state for the 2028 Democratic presidential campaign – a move that could boost a potential White House bid by Gov. JB Pritzker – advanced to the next round of the selection process Saturday at a meeting of the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel.

In essence, the Rules and Bylaws Committee chose to advance all 12 states that applied to be one of up to five states in the early, pre-Super Tuesday window of the primary process. The states will now make in-person presentations to panel members this spring to make the case for their selection.

Formally, the panel is judging the states on three criteria: rigorousness in testing the viability of the candidates, efficiency in being able to have a state legislature and governor agree to enact a new primary date and fairness in how effectively candidates can present their message.

Illinois, with Democrats controlling the governor’s office and the General Assembly, would meet the efficiency standard and Pritzker, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon all supported the state’s application for an early primary date.

But Illinois, with a costly Chicago media market that covers the region where most of the state’s voters reside, might struggle with the fairness standard aimed at allowing smaller, lesser-funded candidates a chance to present their case.

In making their application to the DNC on Jan. 16, state leaders stressed the rigorousness aspect, focusing on Illinois’ diversity.

“Illinois is a cross-section of urban, suburban and rural America, a national beacon for labor rights, equality and reproductive justice, and the heart of the Democratic Party in the Midwest,” said state Rep. Lisa Hernández, who chairs the Illinois Democratic Party.

“From Cairo to Champaign, up from the Quad Cities to Chicago and everywhere in between, Illinois offers candidates ample opportunities to reach voters of all backgrounds,” she said in announcing the application. “We are a microcosm of America and the perfect analog to test a potential nominee’s capabilities on the national stage.”

Illinois, with Chicago hosting the Democratic National Convention, unsuccessfully sought early primary window status for 2024 after then-President Joe Biden altered the traditional kickoff Democrats shared with Republicans, which had been Iowa and New Hampshire, following Iowa Democrats’ botched 2020 caucus operation.

Biden opted to make South Carolina the Democrats’ first-in-the-nation primary state, advancing Nevada and Michigan in the schedule while dropping Iowa and demoting New Hampshire.

But with an open-seat presidential contest, the battle for early primary dates is also open. Iowa and New Hampshire are seeking a return, South Carolina, Michigan and Nevada are back, with Illinois, Delaware, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia also vying for an early spot on the primary calendar.

“Undoubtedly, Illinois voters will take seriously the task to help select a nominee who will work to push far-right extremists out of power,” Hernández said of the Illinois application. “Whoever emerges from the primary will do so by building a coalition across race, class, gender and geography with the momentum needed to win back the White House.”

While Pritzker has not formally said he is considering a 2028 presidential bid, the governor, who is currently seeking a third term, has sought to increase his national stature by vehemently opposing President Donald Trump.

When home-state candidate Barack Obama ran for the presidency in 2008, Illinois moved up its traditional March primary date to February to assist his successful bid for the Democratic nomination.

In addition to seeking an early primary date, Illinois Democrats also have offered Chicago to play host for the Democratic National Convention in 2028 and 2032 in a separate site-selection contest. But Mayor Brandon Johnson and Pritzker have raised questions about the Trump administration’s willingness to provide adequate federal law enforcement support for a 2028 Democratic convention in Chicago.