Design Recipes: Tips for built-ins

Do mix vertical and horizontal books deliberately. Stacking books horizontally creates a platform for objects and breaks up the visual rhythm of all vertical rows. Use horizontal stacks intentionally, for example, at one end of a shelf, beneath an object, or as a resting point for something sculptural on top. (Dreamstime)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Built-in bookshelves are one of the more interesting architectural features a home can have and one of the most overlooked opportunities.

When done right, they feel curated, personal and well-designed. When done wrong, they look like a storage unit or dated feature that tops the list of what should go in a renovation.

Looking for ways to successfully style bookshelves? Here are some top tips:

Do

Do treat each shelf as its own composition. Each one should have its own balance of books, objects and “negative space.” When you step back, the shelves should feel layered and intentional, not uniform.

Do mix vertical and horizontal books deliberately. Stacking books horizontally creates a platform for objects and breaks up the visual rhythm of all vertical rows. Use horizontal stacks intentionally, for example, at one end of a shelf, beneath an object or as a resting point for something sculptural on top.

Do vary height across shelves. Place something tall, something mid-height and something low on each shelf. A mix of “high” and “low” creates movement.

Do leave intentional negative space. The eye needs a place to rest. There is no need to fill every shelf. Intentionally leave entire rows of shelving empty.

Do bring in greenery to mix in with accessories. From potted succulents to traditional house plants, greenery can add both texture and color.

Don’t

Don’t stuff shelves with books. In general, titles should be curated, with a selection of attractive hard covered books.

Don’t just line objects up in a single row. Instead, mix objects by placing them at different heights and depths.

Don’t forget to infuse color. Bookshelves can be an opportunity to continue a color “story” from elsewhere in the room.

Don’t ignore the opportunity with older shelves to add a creative element such as paint or wallpaper.

Don’t mix too many object styles in one unit. In general, less is more. Think key, curated collectibles that look well together.

Cathy Hobbs is the owner of Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes, a home staging company based in New York City (www.cathyhobbs.com). She is also the owner of Highland Passive House, a Home Staging + Design Center based in New York’s Hudson Valley (www.highlandpassivehouse.com). Cathy’s practical, how-to design advice can also be found in her book, “Home Design Recipes.”