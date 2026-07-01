Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew J. Dejanovich and Gabrielle H. Ryan, both of Spokane Valley.

Brock A. Gonzales and Megan E. Dehle, both of Spokane.

Cannon J. Barnett and Payton L. Dietz, both of Cheney.

Richard R. Madore and Kimberly A. Madore, both of Spokane.

Dailyn J. Poston and Elise E. Watts, both of Spokane.

Todd O. Taylor and Deanna R. Boyle, both of Spokane.

Preston R. Hunt and Ella M. Sams, both of Spokane.

Nathanial S. Walker and Lena L. Lewis, both of Spokane.

Christopher P. Knox, of Pullman, and Lauren K. McCauley, of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Esmeralda Tellez v. Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, complaint for damages.

Nancy Creighton v. Convoy Supply Inc. and Adam J. Deforest, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Raftis, Rozanna and Kyle

Hattal, Russell C. and Kirsten J.

Rose, Douglas E. and Karen J.

Miel, Lori L. and Carol J.

Allen, Sean M. and Anne C.

Taxter, Jeralee and Clint E.

Gomez, Rachel P. and Davila, Angel G.

Mower, Kimberley W. D. and Nicholas R.

Oliver, Amanda M. and Conrad A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jerry T. Parsons, 35; $1,349.82 restitution, 37 months in prison, 37 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree identity theft, second-degree identity theft, first-degree trafficking stolen property and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Logan C. Avery, 32; 60 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree child molestation.

Sarah A. Glenn, 41; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Aren L. Lawrence, 27; $224 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Darek L. Swofford, 36; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Matthew A. Estrada, 43; two days in jail, protection order violation.

Jamie L. Feltman, 56; 11 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and protection order violation.

Kurt P. Meyer, 37; 22 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Yolanda K. Hamlin, 39; 30 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Thomas A. Lozeau, 35; 30 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, fourth-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Tristan S. Rowe Maloret, 26; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Mikah R. McCracken, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.

Michael F. Raffety, 57; four days in jail with credit given for two days served, harassment and protection order violation.

Deanna S. Russell, 55; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, protection order violation.

Ryan O. Wahl, 45; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, protection order violation.

Jesse L. Walking Eagle, 31; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Jonathan M. Wittry, Jr., 41; 40 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Samuel A. Ahart, 29; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, fourth-degree assault.

D’ari Fourmyle, 30; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, interfering with reporting domestic violence and protection order violation.

Kelly N. Kowalski, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Alyssia L. Hansen, 38; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, third-degree theft.

Evan M. O’Neal, 45; 90 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Nalo A. Leal, 41; 210 days in jail with credit given for five days served, 205 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.