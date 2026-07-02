Bryce Miller twirls another gem as Mariners sweep Angels

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

Untouchable for six innings, Bryce Miller suddenly found himself in a touch of trouble for the first time Thursday night.

He responded the way he has virtually all season: with more dominance.

After his no-hit bid was broken up by two soft singles to start the seventh inning, Miller retired the final three batters he faced to put the finishing touches on another stellar start in the Mariners’ 1-0 victory over the Angels.

Miller, the Mariners’ 27-year-old right-hander, allowed just two hits over seven shutout innings, with no walks and eight strikeouts on 90 pitches – as effective and efficient as he’s been in any start in his career.

In his ninth appearance of the season, Miller lowered his ERA to 1.71, the best in the American League among any pitcher who has thrown at least 50 innings.

And despite missing the first six weeks of the season recovering from an oblique strain, Miller is making a compelling late bid to earn his first selection to the All-Star Game. The full AL squad is scheduled to be announced Saturday.

In a game featuring dueling no-hitters into the sixth inning, Cal Raleigh drew a bases-loaded walk off Angels starter Walbert Ureña with two outs in the sixth to bring in the game’s only run.

Andres Muñoz worked around a leadoff walk and a single to close the door in the ninth inning for his 16th save, and the Mariners (45-43) completed a three-game sweep of the last-place Angels (36-52) to remain tied with the Texas Rangers atop the AL West.

Mariners star center fielder Julio Rodríguez left the game after getting hit in the head by an errant throw sliding into second base in the first inning. His replacement, Victor Robles, left the game after getting hit by a Urenã pitch two innings later.

The Mariners finally broke through in the sixth inning against Ureña, the Angels’ 22-year-old rookie right-hander who had been effectively wild most of the night.

J.P. Crawford led off the sixth with the game’s first hit, a double into the right-center gap.

With one out, Ureña walked Dom Canzone on six pitches, and followed that with an eight-pitch walk to Randy Arozarena.

Ureña needed just three pitches to strike out Josh Naylor, and then got ahead of Raleigh 0-2 in the count.

From there, Raleigh put together one of his best plate appearances of the season, fouling off three pitches (and breaking his bat on the last one) before working a nine-pitch walk to bring in Crawford for the game’s first run.

That pitch was Ureña’s 107th of the night, and would be his last.