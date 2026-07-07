The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
65°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:40 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay Prime Video

3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Miami SEAM

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cincinnati ESPN

7 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut USA

7 p.m.: Indiana at Los Angeles USA / CNBC

Cycling

5:05 a.m.: Tour de France Peacock

Golf

11 a.m.: U.S. Adaptive Open Championship Golf

Tennis

5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN / ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Miami 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change