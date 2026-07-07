On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:40 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay Prime Video
3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Miami SEAM
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cincinnati ESPN
7 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut USA
7 p.m.: Indiana at Los Angeles USA / CNBC
Cycling
5:05 a.m.: Tour de France Peacock
Golf
11 a.m.: U.S. Adaptive Open Championship Golf
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN / ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Miami 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change