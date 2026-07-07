Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Maxwell 4 LLC v. Josie Garnier, restitution of premises.

DECEHCC VII Investments LLC, et al. v. Lisa Bryant, restitution of premises.

Ascott LLC v. Ronald Jorgensen, restitution of premises.

Bunting Management Group LLC Nicolas P. Smith Cave, restitution of premises.

Phillip Roy v. Laticia Gutierrez, et al., restitution of premises.

Daniel Sanchez v. Restated and Amended Armstrong Building Confidential Revocable Trust and Gerald Kofmehl, complaint.

Blake A. Erickson and Rachel C. Erickson v. Northwest Industrial Services LLC, complaint for damages.

Karen Yung v. Philip Stalp and Booth & Lauke Motors, complaint.

Andrew Castro and Christy Castro v. Broadway Landscape Supply LLC and Eugene Parker, complaint.

Julio Serrano v. The Travelers Indemnity Co. of Conn., complaint.

Johnny W. Vandelac v. Jordan M. Oswald, complaint for damages.

Nicole Craft v. Navdeep Virk, DDS and Julius D. Jackson, DDS, complaint for dental malpractice.

Aaron Johnson v. Sunset Villa Lake Shore Corp., Halverson Family Trust, complaint for damages.

Brennan J. Schreibman v. Karen D. Monahan, complaint for damages.

Jennifer Herrmaan v, American Behavioral Health Systems Inc., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Draper, Laura M. and Scott E.

Koerper, Cindy and Buck A.

McCall, Natasha M. and Darren S.

Enger, Kevin E. and Janell J.

Hillson, Angela G. and Beierle, Rachael M.

Galan, Isabella L. and Hannon, Benjamin J.

Morgan, Jeremy A. and Ravon M.

Nackos, Jamie and Jeffrey S.

Sheridan, Michael L. and Penni R.

Tripp, Mackenzie M. and Noah K.

Robinson, Tyler and Lila

Clawson, Kelsey L. and Matthew C.

Clark, Cheryl and Kevin

Herbison, Shauna R. and Jeffrey A.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Alex M. Blansfield, 40; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Reggie M. Boyd, 41; seven days in jail, third-degree theft.

Branden L. Bradley, 55; one day in jail, third-degree theft.

Joshua A. Brown, 35; six days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Ashley N. Costich-Scioly, 33; two days in jail converted to two days of community service, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jeramey R. Dehut, 43; 25 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jeffrey A. Denny, 55; 36 days in jail, indecent exposure.

Cody A. Disterheft, 26; seven days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Maria J. Green, 28; 14 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kenneth R. Hess, 45; one day in jail, reckless driving.

James P. Hickman, 37; 18 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Bryce F. Howard, 36; one day in jail, malicious mischief of property.

Kyle R. Kelley, 35; two days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Ryan R. Leivan, 36; 48 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Gabino J. Marsh, 32; 16 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Bethany J. Myers, 26; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

David W. Nolan, 52; $990 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Joel J. Seier, 38; $500 fine, reckless driving.

Jacob R. Taylor, 24; $500 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joseph D. Vincent, 37; 20 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Joseph L. Harper, 34; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Wade C. Kittle, 61; $1,245.50 fine, 34 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Stephen J. Murinko, 52; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, third-degree theft and making a false statement to public servant.