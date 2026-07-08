Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Andy W. Louie v. Charlene Stamos, restitution of premises.

Joel and Cindy Diamond LLC v. Shaun Norris, restitution of premises.

Cooper George LLC v. Hope Andreasen, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Andrew Barton, et al., restitution of premises.

Skyview Apartments Spe LLC v. Brittany Beaudry, restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Olivia Scarpelli, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase III LLC v. Lane Ford, restitution of premises.

Bridget L. Vietz v. Michele Meyer, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Nelly Ahadi, restitution of premises.

Frye Family Limited Partnership v. Lori Floyd, restitution of premises.

Cooper George LLC v. Ryan Olson, restitution of premises.

Michael A. Orton v. Leonard Balfour, restitution of premises.

Taylor K. Depee v. Spokane County, Jail Sergeant Gigi Parker and Officer Kirby, complaint for violation of civil rights.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lozano, Cezar and Naillon, Narya M.

Spaccia, Geordie L. and Otte, Kurt J.

Luckey, Blake D. and Myers, Isabelle R.

Busse, James T. and Mary A. U.

Bennett, Tyron L. and Roya

Nims, Shannon L. and Thompson, Tasha W.

Kellam, Megan J. and Newton, Holly E.

Delaney, Krista L. and Ryan M.

Shelby, Susan J. and Dvorak, Joshua M.

Devore, Tami M. and Carroll D.

Hein-Jessos, Leticia M. and Marty A.

Legal separations granted

Ramsey, Brittney A. and John P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jordan C. Smith, 35; $15 restitution, 96 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation and domestic stalking.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Anthony S. Bulaninkemel, 31; one day in jail, disorderly conduct and property malicious mischief.

Joshua D. Easterly, 35; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Tracey K. Gingrich, 39; 60 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Gerald L. Kendall, 41; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Nathan P. Lamb, 31; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, reckless driving.

Noah C. McIntosh, 20; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Kristie L. Messenger, 46; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Oleg V. Lukin, 72; 30 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Desmen R. K. McCoy, 26; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Alexander D. Montague, 31; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Alexander J. Overall, 34; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Vaughn M. Evans, 37; 30 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Nicholas M. Crews, 19; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Curtis T. Day, 36; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Darian D. Barlow, 31; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and reckless driving.

Joseph D. Berg, 21; 39 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Olajide I. Olajogegbe, 22; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Nicolas E. Felipe, 38; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brayden J. Fergen, 28; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Miguel A. Moreno, 28; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Hayden J. Beck, 19; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.