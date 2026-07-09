Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Darrin Bryant, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Alison Terhune, et al., restitution of premises.

First Liberty Bond LLC v. Katrina Stewart, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Agriss, Sean W. and Taylor, Bethany S.

Taylor, Bradley A. and London M.

Washington, Amanda D. and Christopher-Jon K.

Byars, Joshua A. and Amber C.

Lidstone, Stephanie L. and Alex W.

Hemmens, Craig T. and Stohr, Mary K.

Lovett, Joy E. and McNeil, James N., Jr.

McArthur, Tanishia M. J. and Nicholas B.

Hubbard, Leo T. and Annette M.

Brown, Pamela J. and Gordon S.

Naea, Trinidad and Eric, Sr.

Weimer, Muna and Isiah T.

Estes, Tanya K. and Benjamin

Hutchinson, Crystal and David

Shidler, Holly M. and Scott W.

Legal separations granted

Webster, Heather L. and Scott J.

Thomas, Rebecca A. and Tracey W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julia M. McKay

Alexander Y. Germanovich, 46; two months in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ryan D. Talarico, 44; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Austin T. Underwood Dan, 32; 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving and third-degree domestic assault.

Antron D. Lewis, 30; 46 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Monica K. Sanders, 49; $15 restitution, 33 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Scott S. Manina, 65; 60 months in prison, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Christopher E. Epping, 39; six days in jail converted to four days of community service, unauthorized camping on public property.

James P. Guilfoyle, 48; seven days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Israel F. Gusman, 42; 11 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Sylvia R. Jorgenson, 36; 12 days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Sherman L. Kinard, III, 34; two days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Dylan K. Mandy, 34; four days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jordan B. McGouran, 36; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Tyler M. Morigeau, 31; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Martin S. Phillips, 47; one day in jail, third-degree theft.

Cordon R. Pyeatt, 48; 60 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Skylar Sinclair, 35; 46 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and unauthorized camping on public property.

Ruslan Stovba, 34; 26 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Ryan C. Studebaker, 42; 20 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Tovi D. Taylor, 28; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Christopher M. Winkler, 40; one day in jail, protection order violation.

William J. Wynne, 34; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Zackery D. Jordan, 31; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Austin L. Ayton, 30; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, second-degree driving with a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Cameron M. Gardner, 18; $500 fine, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Taryn R. Milller-Hewankorn, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.