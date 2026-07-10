Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Capital One NA v. Jackie Kessler, money claimed owed.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Komiana R. Hummel, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Andrea Caldwell, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Jeff Hintz, et al., restitution of premises.

DNF Associates LLC v. Dustin C. Scott, money claimed owed.

Itria Ventures LLC v. Hangry’s LLC and Nathan J. Rouse, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brooks, Ciera C. and Heuer, Steven J.

Harris, David B. and Madalyn J.

O’Brien, Jeffrey M. and Elisha A.

Connor, Robert J. and Linda J.

Brown, Shandra A. and Shawn C.

Thompson, Koraschae and Bruce A.

Lopez, Jenny E. and Dos Santos Vieira, Helio

Criminal sentencings

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Darius L. Denmon, 35; 63 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties, second-degree domestic assault, residential domestic burglary and harassment.

Dante L. Williams, 39; five days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Garrett M. Carlisle, 42; 43 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Michael R. Grant, 63; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge John O. Cooney

Wayne Colyer, 47; $11,392 restitution, four days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

Branden L. Bradley, 55; $256.38 restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Brandon Carlin, 29; four days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Breann L. Beggs

Ian D. Cox, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree trafficking stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Cherry L. Jensen, Spokane; debts of $54,110.

Mitchell D. Lembeck, Spokane; debts of 154,126.

Leisa M. Taylor, Spokane; debts of $49,009.

DaShawn L. Jordan, Airway Heights; debts not listed.

Janieva R. Bates, Spokane; debts of $96,749.

Brandy A. Sears, Colbert; debts not listed.

Bradley J. and Jessica Robertson, Chattaroy; debts of $113,066.

Wage-earner petitions

Michael J. Beyer, Spokane; debts of $68,948.

Regina D. Clark, Chattaroy; debts of $413,174.

John S. Bogyo, Spokane; debts of $319,210.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Garett C. Lawson, 33; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Christopher S. Wilson, 53; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Brittney M. Seidel, 32; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Lance R. Stapleton, 43; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Chad D. Taylor, 51; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, third-degree theft.

Trevor L. Walters, 48; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.