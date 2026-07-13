Then and Now: IBM Building

1964: Modern architecture in the form of exposed rock and curving lines are seen in the new International Business Machines Building. IBM occupied the lower two levels of the three-story structure at 800 S. Stevens St., with the top floor available for leasing to other businesses. A second three-story building was added in 1978, uphill from the first structure. The older building would also serve other tenants through the years, including Itronix Corp., Keller Williams Realty and Inland Imaging, which owns the building today. (Spokesman-Review Photo Archives)

The IBM Building was constructed in 1964 between Washington and Stevens streets, south of Seventh Avenue on property that was once the Parabola Apartments.

The modern building was covered with exposed rock that gently curved to narrow points on each end, which surrounded tall windows that let light into stairwells.

The tech giant, known for its typewriters and mainframe computers for business, needed space for a regional sales and customer service office in Eastern Washington.

In 1964, IBM had just introduced its System/360, a scalable mainframe computer which had many options in terms of capabilities and prices. These were sold between 1965 and 1978.

The Parabola apartment building was once a private home built in 1908 by L.G. Heiberg, a pioneer hotel operator. They were later converted into nine apartments. The property was purchased by the city in 1957 to gain right-of-way for the construction of the Stevens Street extension past Cliff Drive to the south.

In 1963, the city sold the property to the Hutton Settlement, which ran a home for children that was founded by mining magnate Levi Hutton. Since Hutton’s death in 1928, the settlement foundation, according to its website, has invested in a variety of medical, retail, industrial and office buildings and the income helps fund the daily operations at the home.

The Hutton Settlement built the IBM building, which was three stories with a view of the downtown area. When it opened, IBM took the bottom two floors, while other tenants leased the top. The other tenants were often insurance or financial services.

In 1978, a second building, also three stories, was built behind the first and connected by a sky bridge.

In 1985, a new IBM building, developed by Louis Barbieri of Goodale and Barbieri, was built at 201 N. River Drive along the Spokane River. The larger six-story structure houses a wide variety of tenants.

In the 1990s, Itronix Corp., producer of rugged wireless laptop computers assembled for a variety of industries, moved offices into the IBM building.

In 2006, the building was sold to Inland Imaging and Itronix moved to Spokane Valley. Keller Williams Realty has also had offices in the complex, which recently closed for a major remodel into Inland Imaging’s new Breast Health Center.