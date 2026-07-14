Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Copper Landing LLC v. Justice A. Losey, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Michelle O. Koch Noonan, et al., restitution of premises.

Viridian Management Inc. v. Krystal M. Bretz, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Heather Robson, et al., restitution of premises.

Apple Grove Apartments LLC v. Emory Reeves, restitution of premises.

University South and East LLC v. Aaron Clinton, restitution of premises.

Andrew Zadekian-Jameson, et al. v. Kelly Dockins, Avista Corp., Daniel Dach and Dalynne Singleton, complaint for wrongful death and damages.

Jacquelyn Sutton v. Teresa Long, restitution of premises.

Sandra J. Baker v. Lawrence Sletten, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Jesse Cahill, restitution of premises.

Windom Peak Properties LLC v. Kenya Tittman, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Julie Silva, restitution of premises.

Windom Peak Properties LLC v. Demarco Humphrey, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Christopher Blake, restitution of premises.

Shelley Homestead LLC v. Andrew Shangali, restitution of premises.

Angela Nash v. Amanda McKinley, restitution of premises.

Daniel Dach v. Kelly Dockins, complaint for damages.

Red Target LLC v. Luis A. Martinez Sequeira, complaint.

Trane U.S. Inc. v. Spokane Civic Theatre, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Layden, Kenton W. and Julie A.

Kelty, Zachary C. and Faith A.

Thomas, Joel A. and Njogu, Joyce M.

Graupman, Kevin W. and Michelle N.

Arredondo, Madeline A. and Telavi, Telavi W.

McNally, Alyssa M. and Ian P.

Kupchenko, Yuriy A. and Chernysh, Elena

Stipek, Melissa and Valleau, Jess W. A.

Hemenway, Jonas J. and Deehr, Nimai S.

Guo, Dan and Zhang, Qiming

Plata-Cosseboom, Diana and Cosseboom, Ryan A.

Legal separations granted

Bonham, Shaun K. and Philipa

Criminal sentencings

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Jhea D. Whitney, 40; $15 restitution, five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, order violation and money laundering.

Tyler J. Keiper, 35; $3,841.76 restitution, 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Jeremy D. Livingston, 33; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Christopher M. Van Riper, 48; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Morrison J. Cooper, 20; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and three counts of harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jordan N. Anderson, 36; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree theft.

Ariel L. Cristler, 23; seven days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful transit conduct.

Kennith L. Curbow, 39; 30 days in jail, disorderly conduct and third-degree theft.

Vaughn M. Evans, 37; 30 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nico L. Hall, 34; 30 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and physical control.

Terral R. A. Lewis, 28; 10 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Maurice D. Lofton, 45; 14 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Stephen J. Murinko, 52; nine days in jail, theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Chad D. Taylor, 51; 45 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Mark L. Williams, 48; one day in jail, third-degree theft.

Lisa M. Wiltse, 46; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree theft.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Tanisha A. Zamarripa, 38; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Johnnie L. Helton, III, 46; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Jeryk D. Knutsen, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kristin T. Hostutler, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Wilfred J. Mahaffy, 61; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Mack L. Oji, 27; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jeremy S. Dreher, 60; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Krsna L. J. Riddle, 23; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Abreel J. Rocha, 27; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Reimes A. Schatz, 27; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Edward L. Ulrich, 67; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.