Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cogo Realty LLC v. Colleen Miller, et al., restitution of premises.

Melissa Eckley v. Joe Barnes, et al., restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Ashley M. Cooper, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Bailey Horton, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Kyla R. Schmidt, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Nancy D. Strehlau, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Katherine L. West, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Kevin A. Day, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Lexus Piper, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Nancy L. Wolf, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Michael W. Brandvold, et al., money claimed owed.

Tashina Westbrook v. Jeffrey S. Aaseby and Freedom Mortgage Corp., complaint for partition by sale of property.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Walker, Carrie L. and Carl J.

Migliuri, Meredith A. and Ackaret, Robert E.

Lane, Kathryn and Countryman, Dale

Wood, Brandon R. and Alisha C.

McHenry-Sawyer, Madison M. and Hutchison, John R.

Hendon, Faith E. M. and John R.

Jaramillo Stone, Alexis R. and Harper, Nikita M.

Patterson, Jameliah A. and Zachary D.

Banta, Rebecca and James D.

Jones, Casey L. and Chandra M.

Chess, Melinda A. and Jeremy W.

Bowers, Sharon S. and Smith, Scott J.

Renteria, Christian M. and Nova

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Olivia J. Zickler-Dixson, 36; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

William T. Bray, Jr., III, 50; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft.

Kaitlyn P. Wrenn, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Korey M. Scott, 32; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Dustin L. Conklin, 34; 67 days in jail with credit given for 67 days served, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Vanessa V. Lee, 27; two months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and vehicle theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Sebastian F. Orton, 24; $250 fine, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Daren R. Konopaski, 58; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ashley B. Stanton, 32; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Tyler J. Keiper, 35; 267 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.